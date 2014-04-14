FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares gains as biotech turns negative
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2014 / 7:21 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares gains as biotech turns negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks cut their gains on Monday, with the Nasdaq falling and the S&P 500 turning nearly flat as biotech shares reversed an early rally to drop sharply.

The Nasdaq biotech index fell 1.7 percent after earlier rising as high as 2.7 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.01 points, or 0.25 percent, at 16,066.76. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 1.52 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,817.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.32 points, or 0.26 percent, at 3,989.42. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.