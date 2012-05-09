FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St trims losses into EU market close
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St trims losses into EU market close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks cut losses heading into the close on Wednesday of European markets, in choppy trading driven by increased fears about Europe’s debt crisis.

The S&P 500 earlier had fallen sharply to test support at around 1,340 before recovering of its losses just ahead of the close of stock trading in Europe.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 62.48 points, or 0.48 percent, at 12,869.61. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 6.27 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,357.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.59 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,935.68.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.