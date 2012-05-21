FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises, Facebook weighs on Nasdaq
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises, Facebook weighs on Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged up in morning trading on Monday, bouncing back from their worst weekly decline for the year, as world leaders expressed support for Greece to stay in the euro zone, but the Nasdaq was pressured as shares of Facebook fell more than 10 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 37.16 points, or 0.30 percent, at 12,406.54. The S&P 500 Index was up 4.06 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,299.28. The Nasdaq Composite added 4.97 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,783.76.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.