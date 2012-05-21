US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises, Facebook weighs on Nasdaq

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged up in morning trading on Monday, bouncing back from their worst weekly decline for the year, as world leaders expressed support for Greece to stay in the euro zone, but the Nasdaq was pressured as shares of Facebook fell more than 10 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 37.16 points, or 0.30 percent, at 12,406.54. The S&P 500 Index was up 4.06 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,299.28. The Nasdaq Composite added 4.97 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,783.76.