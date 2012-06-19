US STOCKS SNAPSHOT -Wall St cuts gains as Germany denies talks on rescue

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stock pared gains on Tuesday after a German official said there were no discussions at the ongoing G20 meeting about plans to use the EU’s rescue funds to buy the bonds of crisis-hit members.

The comments appeared to rebut talk of such a move that started to circulate - lifting stocks to their highs of the day - after a news report published by the website of the UK’s Guardian newspaper.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 113.26 points, or 0.89 percent, at 12,855.08. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 14.14 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,358.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 35.80 points, or 1.24 percent, at 2,931.13.