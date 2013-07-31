US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St choppy as traders sift Fed statement

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed in choppy trading on Wednesday after the Dow industrials briefly turned negative on a Federal Reserve statement vowing to continue to support the economy’s recover.

The Fed said it will keep buying $85 billion in bonds a month to help the economy withstand headwinds like federal budget cuts and weak growth overseas.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.58 points or 0.13 percent, to 15,540.17, the S&P 500 gained 5.84 points or 0.35 percent, to 1,691.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.33 points or 0.51 percent, to 3,634.8.