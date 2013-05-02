FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains as ECB's Draghi speaks
May 2, 2013

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains as ECB's Draghi speaks

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared gains in morning trade as the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi spoke at a news conference following the ECB’s first interest rate cut in 10 months.

S&P 500 futures rose 4.5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 44 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 10.5 points.

S&P futures had earlier risen more than 10 points.

