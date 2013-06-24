FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares losses as Treasuries tick up
June 24, 2013 / 6:30 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares losses as Treasuries tick up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks pared losses in afternoon trading on Monday after U.S. Treasuries prices rose in volatile trade, as investors continue to grapple with the prospect of less support to the economy from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 52.37 points or 0.35 percent, to 14,747.03, the S&P 500 lost 9.62 points or 0.6 percent, to 1,582.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.57 points or 0.61 percent, to 3,336.68.

The S&P 500 had earlier fallen more than 2 percent.

