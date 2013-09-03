FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares gains as support mounts for attack on Syria
#Market News
September 3, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares gains as support mounts for attack on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks pared gains in late morning trading on Tuesday after Republican leaders in the House of Representatives voiced support for a U.S. military intervention in Syria, while the Democratic leadership said it expected Congressional support.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 8.21 points or 0.06 percent, to 14,818.52, the S&P 500 gained 6.18 points or 0.38 percent, to 1,639.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.505 points or 0.65 percent, to 3,613.374.

John Boehner, the Republican speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said he would support President Barack Obama’s call for military action and urged his colleagues in Congress to do the same.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader in the House, said she believes Congress will support a resolution authorizing the use of U.S. military force.

