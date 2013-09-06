FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures rise in choppy trade after data
#Market News
September 6, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures rise in choppy trade after data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures added to gains on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth was less than expected in August and the unemployment rate dropped to a 4-1/2 year low as workers gave up their job search.

S&P 500 futures rose 9 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 62 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 11 points.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

