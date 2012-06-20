FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as Fed extends stimulus
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 5:21 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as Fed extends stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose in volatile trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve extended its monetary stimulus to strengthen a U.S. economic recovery that looks like it is stalling.

The Fed said it was extending Operation Twist, an effort to depress borrowing costs by selling short-term bonds to buy longer-dated ones. The U.S. central bank will buy $267 billion in longer-dated securities through the end of 2012. The Fed’s “Twist” program was set to end this month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 31.30 points, or 0.24 percent, to 12,868.63. The S&P 500 Index gained 2.88 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,360.86. The Nasdaq Composite added 11.38 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,941.14.

Initially, stocks added modestly to losses following the Fed’s policy announcement before reversing direction.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.