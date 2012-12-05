FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Blue chips lead Wall St bounce back
#Market News
December 5, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Blue chips lead Wall St bounce back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks swung back to positive territory in late morning trading on Wednesday, led by gains in Dow components Caterpillar and The Travelers , while Citigroup’s 5 percent gain boosted bank stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.71 points, or 0.56 percent, to 13,024.49. The S&P 500 edged up 1.49 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,408.54. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.86 points, or 0.60 percent, to 2,978.82.

Apple shares, down more than 4 percent, were the biggest drag on the Nasdaq.

