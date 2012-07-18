FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech shares buoy Wall St in early trading
July 18, 2012 / 2:02 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech shares buoy Wall St in early trading

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks turned positive in early trading on Wednesday, led by technology shares including EMC Corp after the company announced an executive shuffle and posted strong preliminary results.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 5.45 points, or 0.04 percent, to 12,810.99. The S&P 500 Index gained 2.45 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,366.12. The Nasdaq Composite rose 16.24 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,926.28.

EMC shares jumped 9.1 percent to $25 after the data storage equipment maker replaced the CEO of its software unit VMware Inc .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
