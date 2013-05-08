US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St turns higher, led by banks and tech

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks turned higher on Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a fifth straight day of gains as financial and technology companies led the way higher.

JPMorgan Chase & Co rose 1.1 percent to $49.70 while Bank of America Corp was up 1 percent at $13.03. Apple Inc rose 1.1 percent to $463.80.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.31 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,057.51. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 2.76 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,628.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.87 points, or 0.29 percent, at 3,406.50.