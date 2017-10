NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - The Dow industrials briefly turned positive on Tuesday and Wall Street pared losses, led by defensive sectors as buyers stepped in after the market fell more than 1 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.18 points or 0.08 percent, to 15,226.41, the S&P 500 lost 4.87 points or 0.3 percent, to 1,637.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.91 points or 0.37 percent, to 3,460.86.