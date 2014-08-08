FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn positive after sharp overnight loss
#Market News
August 8, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn positive after sharp overnight loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged up on Friday, reversing sharp losses earlier that came on the back of a U.S. government authorization of air strikes in Iraq, which added to concerns about escalating conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.

After falling 15 points at its lowest overnight, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 4 points and fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract - indicated a slightly higher open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures edged up 17 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures rose 6 points. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

