NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks turned positive before midday on Tuesday, with materials shares leading the way higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 51.16 points, or 0.40 percent, at 12,778.37. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 4.38 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,358.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.85 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,901.79.