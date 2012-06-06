MARKET PULSE: U.S. stocks on the move: Chesapeake, Tempur-Pedic

June 6 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks on the move on Wednesday:

** CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP, $18.13, up 7 pct

The company is in advanced talks to sell almost all of its pipeline assets for more than $4 billion to Global Infrastructure Partners, Bloomberg reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

** MORGAN STANLEY, $13.61, up 6 pct

The company is considering selling a stake in its commodities unit, according to a news report that, if true, could signal the extent to which regulatory pressures are weighing on the outlook for the business.

** TEMPUR-PEDIC INTERNATIONAL, $22.76, down 48 pct

** SELECT COMFORT CORP, $22.34, down 14 pct

Tempur-Pedic lost nearly half its value after the mattress maker was caught napping by fast-moving rivals in the specialty market it once dominated, forcing it to slash its full-year forecasts.

** UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC, $57.22, up 2 pct

The company said it was raising its dividend by more than 30 percent and would seek to buy back more of its shares.

** FACEBOOK INC, $26.00, up 1 pct

The company is making it easier for advertisers to reach the growing ranks of users on smartphones and mobile devices, taking a significant step toward addressing one of investors’ most pressing concerns and broadening its appeal to marketers.

** MATTRESS FIRM HOLDING CORP, $30.00, down 15 pct

The specialty bedding retailer’s quarterly sales missed analysts’ expectations and it forecast weak second-quarter sales on Tuesday.

** IRON MOUNTAIN INC, $31.57, up 11 pct

At least two brokerages raised their price targets on Iron Mountain’s stock after the document storage company said it will convert to a real estate investment trust.

** NEWS CORP, $19.32, up 4 pct

** WALT DISNEY CO, $45.54, up 2 pct

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp has taken full control of its Asian joint venture ESPN STAR Sports, buying out Walt Disney Co’s 50 percent share to end a 16-year partnership in the region.

** HOME DEPOT INC, $50.40, up 3 pct

The company on Wednesday expanded its share buyback plan for the year by $500 million and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

** BARNES & NOBLE INC, $16.03, down 1 pct

Billionaire investor Ron Burkle has divested most of his stake in the company, leaving him with 0.9 percent of the U.S. bookstore chain’s shares.

** HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES INC, $1.99, up 17 pct

The homebuilder posted its first quarterly profit in over two years as home deliveries grew.

** ANCESTRY.COM INC, $24.93, up 10 pct

Shares of the company jumped on a media report that the family-history research website was putting itself up for sale.

** NUVASIVE INC, $20.45, up 6 pct

The spine device maker is likely to benefit from a stabilizing U.S. market and its acquisition of Impulse Monitoring, analysts at RBC Capital Markets said, upgrading the stock to “outperform” from “sector perform”.

** NETFLIX INC, $68.02, up 5 pct

The company’s plans to use its own network for streaming movies and TV shows may not be as bad for content delivery companies as the initial market reaction suggested.

** CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS LP, $22.75, up 5 pct

The company will buy privately held Royal Purple Inc for about $335 million to bulk up its lubricants offering.

** DANAHER CORP, $51.10, up 2 pct

The recent weakness of the euro against the U.S. dollar could push down Danaher’s full-year earnings if it persists, the company’s finance chief said on Wednesday.