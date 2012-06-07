FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MARKET PULSE: U.S. stocks on the move: Best Buy, Navistar, Smucker
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

MARKET PULSE: U.S. stocks on the move: Best Buy, Navistar, Smucker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks on the move on Thursday:

** NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP, $21.61, down 23 pct

The U.S. truck and engine maker reported a second-quarter loss and cut its profit forecast for the year, as it continues to wait on U.S. regulatory approval for a new model of diesel engine.

** COMVERSE TECHNOLOGY INC, $5.55, down 9 pct

The company posted a surprise quarterly loss due to a delay in recognizing revenue, a sign that the telecom billing software maker is still seeing customers defer contracts.

** BEST BUY CO INC, $18.62, down 6 pct

The company’s founder Richard Schulze said on Thursday he was resigning as chairman and a director, effective immediately, and was exploring all options for his 20.1 percent stake in the electronics retailer.

** SPRINT NEXTEL CORP, $2.78, up 2 pct

** APPLE INC, $576.54, up 1 pct

Sprint said on Thursday that its Virgin Mobile prepaid business would start selling Apple iPhone later this month, pitching it against smaller prepaid rival Leap Wireless International.

** J.M. SMUCKER CO, $75.74, up 0.4 pct

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings above Wall Street estimates, helped by higher prices for brands such as Jif peanut butter and Folgers coffee, but indicated that it would cut prices to boost demand.

** MEN‘S WEARHOUSE INC, $29.86, down 16 pct

The clothing retailer forecast weaker profit for the second-quarter on delays in corporate orders for uniforms in the UK.

** TITAN MACHINERY INC, $28.21, down 15 pct

The farm equipment retailer posted a quarterly profit that missed analysts’ expectations on higher costs.

** LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC, $63.88, down 9 pct

The Yogawear retailer reported higher first-quarter profit on Thursday, but inventories rose, and the company said growth in same-store sales would slow.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
