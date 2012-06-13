MARKET PULSE: U.S. stocks to watch: Dell, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Casey's

June 13 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

** DELL INC, Tuesday close $11.97, up 3 pct premarket

The No. 2 PC maker aims to raise its target on dividends and share buybacks to 20 to 35 percent of free cash flow, saying its corporate software and services business is on track to grow by an average of 10 percent annually until fiscal 2016.

** SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO, Tuesday close $43.05

The company said it would fall short of its full-year outlook as demand for its potting soil and plant seeds failed to take off during the peak gardening season in the United States.

** CASEY‘S GENERAL STORES, Tuesday close $59.91

The convenience store operator reported quarterly earnings that missed Wall Street estimates on lower gasoline margins and higher operating expenses

** JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Tuesday close $63.08, up 2.3 pct premarket

The company said it expects the $19.7 billion purchase of Swiss medical device maker Synthes to slightly boost profit this year, rather than being a moderate drag on earnings as previously expected.

** PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, Tuesday close $47.61

The insurer plans to buy back up to $1 billion in stock over the next year, down from what it repurchased in the last 12 months.

** ZYNGA INC, Tuesday close $4.98, up 2 pct premarket

Evercore Partners upgraded Zynga’s stock to “equal-weight” from “under weight,” saying the social gaming company is likely to benefit from new game releases expected later this month.

** CURTISS-WRIGHT, Tuesday close $30.08

The company said it has canceled participation in an industry conference due to an unanticipated business matter.

** CAREER EDUCATION CORP, Tuesday close $6.21

The for-profit education said an accrediting agency issued a show-cause notice following the discovery of improper placement determination practices at some of its colleges.