MARKET PULSE: Apple, Facebook, Johnson & Johnson

June 22 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:

APPLE INC, Friday close $577.67

Apple Inc on Thursday asked a federal judge to move a lawsuit against it by Eastman Kodak to a new court, which could derail the photography pioneer’s plan to quickly sell a large patent portfolio through the bankruptcy process.

FACEBOOK INC, Friday close $31.84

The company has agreed to allow users more control over how their personal information is used in its “Sponsored Stories” ad feature, part of a deal to resolve litigation against the social networking company.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Friday close $66.39

The company said on Thursday that U.S. regulators have declined to approve a new use for its Xarelto blood clot preventer to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in patients with acute coronary syndrome.

WYNN RESORTS INC, Friday close $102.05

In the latest skirmish between Las Vegas mogul Steve Wynn and Wynn Resorts’ one-time largest shareholder, a federal judge ordered the legal battle with Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada to be moved back to the Nevada state court.

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY, Friday close $14.92

BALLY TECHNOLOGIES INC, Friday close $46.44

Slot machine makers International Game Technology and Bally Technologies Inc said they have been granted online gaming licenses in Nevada, paving the way for the companies to grab market share when U.S. internet gambling laws are relaxed.

DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC, Friday close $50.39, down 3.35 pct premarket

Darden reported a quarterly profit that met expectations and forecast lackluster same-store sales growth at its main casual dining brands, Olive Garden, Red Lobster and LongHorn Steakhouse.