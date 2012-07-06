MARKET PULSE: Seagate, Navistar, KKR, VMWARE

July 6 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks on the move on Friday:

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC, $23.99 down 4 pct

The electronic storage device maker said its fourth-quarter revenue is expected to have missed its forecast as a quality issue at a supplier affected production in its enterprise disk drive unit.

KKR & CO LP, $13.11 down 2 pct

The buyout firm is set to buy German cutlery and coffee machines maker WMF AG for at least 587 million euros ($727 million), seeking to expand the business in Asia and the United States.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP, $58.63 down 3 pct

VMWARE INC, $84.00, down 7 pct

Sales at global IT companies are likely to come under pressure, hurt by slowing spending and weakening European demand, analysts at Berenberg said, downgrading Cognizant Technology and VMware.

INFORMATICA CORP, $30.00, down 31 pct

Shares of the data-integration software maker fell after it forecast a weak second quarter, hurt by delayed contracts, and at least one brokerage downgraded the stock.

XYRATEX LTD, $13.17, up 12 pct

Shares of the data storage products maker rose after the company forecast third-quarter earnings largely above analysts’ estimates.

NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP, $27.37, down 5 pct

The U.S. truck and engine maker said it will introduce a new clean engine technology that will comply with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emission norms by early next year. At least one analyst, however, raised questions about the costs the company would face as it transitioned to the new engine.

CONSOLIDATED EDISON, $61.82, down 0.43 pct

Contract talks between the company and locked out workers will resume on Friday while replacement crews worked to end additional brownouts as New York City sweltered in a prolonged heat wave.

CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORP, $1.39, down 7 pct

The women’s clothing retailer rejected a $64 million unsolicited takeover offer from private equity firm Aria Partners, and put in place a takeover defense.

SEQUENOM INC, $3.95, down 3 pct

A U.S. district court denied Sequenom’s request for preliminary injunction against privately held Ariosa Diagnostics from selling prenatal tests for detecting abnormal number of chromosomes. The genetic analysis products maker filed the motion alleging that Ariosa infringed its patent on a test for detecting a genetic chromosomal anomaly known as Trisomy 21.