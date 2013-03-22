MARKET PULSE-Tiffany, Tibco Software, Nike, Monster Beverage

March 22 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:for the Morning News Call newsletter,)

FUTURES ADVANCE AS CONCERNS OVER CYPRUS EASE

U.S. stock index futures gained as a banking deal between Greece and Cyprus eased some concerns about the island nation as it tries to avoid a financial meltdown and an exit from the euro that could roil the euro zone. S&P 500 futures rose 3.6 points, Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 42 points while Nasdaq 100 futures added 7.25 points.

** TIFFANY & CO, Thursday close $67.91, up 3.8 pct premarket

The company said on Friday that worldwide sales would rise 6 to 8 percent this fiscal year, with growth in all regions, and the upscale jeweler reported a slightly higher profit for the holiday quarter.

** GILEAD SCIENCES INC, Thursday close $44.54, up about 2 pct premarket

The company said the scientific committee of the European health regulator gave a positive recommendation to its four-drug combination pill Stribild to treat HIV/AIDS. Stribild is already approved in the United States, Canada, South Korea and Australia.

** APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, Thursday close $22.31

An Apollo Global Management fund said it would buy Spanish bank Bankia SA’s auto and consumer loan unit, raising the private equity firm’s investment in Spain to more than 1 billion euros in the last two years.

** ANACOR PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Thursday close $4.84, up 16 pct premarket

The drugmaker said on Thursday its mid-stage experimental ointment reduced skin lesions in adolescents with atopic dermatitis, a chronic skin disorder. Brokerage Wedbush raised the price target on the drugmaker to $20 from $10 and said the ointment could rake in $1 billion in annual worldwide sales by 2021. The drug, codenamed AN2728, was tested in 86 patients between the age of 12 years to 17 years and partially or completely reduced 66 percent of the lesions.

** VIMPELCOM, Thursday close $11.71

The telecom group has hired has hired UBS to arrange a sale of its Canadian unit Wind Mobile, with initial bids seen valuing the firm at between $500 million and $1 billion, Canada’s The Globe and Mail newspaper reported.

** APPLE INC, Thursday close $452.73

EU antitrust regulators are looking into possible anticompetitive issues involving distribution of Apple’s iPhone and its iPad tablets because of what sources said were informal complaints from several telecoms operators.

** TIBCO SOFTWARE INC, Thursday close $23.17, down 15 pct after market

The business software maker forecast second-quarter results below analysts’ estimates, citing execution challenges in North America and the UK.

** TECH DATA CORP, Thursday close $49.55, down 9 pct after market

The technology distributor said it would restate its results for the last three years, blaming vendor accounting practice at its U.K. subsidiary.

** NIKE INC, Thursday close $53.60, up 8 pct after market

The company’s profit beat Wall Street’s expectations as margins increased and world-wide future demand for its apparel and shoes rose.

** MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP, Thursday close $50.35, down 8 pct after market

The company’s shares fell in extended trade, after new research indicated that energy drinks may increase blood pressure and disturb the heart’s rhythm. The research, which analyzed seven previously published studies and was presented at an American Heart Association meeting, found an increase of 3.5 points in systolic blood pressure for those consuming energy drinks.

** MICRON TECHNOLOGY, Thursday close $9.07, up 4.2 pct after market

The chipmaker posted a quarterly net loss on Thursday but said the outlook for memory chip prices is improving. Following an industry slump in memory chip prices last year, Micron President Mark Adams said on Thursday that prices for DRAM and NAND memory chips are rising.

** ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC, Thursday close $8.23, down 4 pct after market

The multi-family and commercial real estate investment trust said it has commenced a public offering of 5.6 million shares.

** SALESFORCE.COM INC, Thursday close $172.73, up 2.2 pct after market

The company said on Thursday its board of directors had approved a 4-for-1 stock split as its shares continued an almost unbroken four-year ascent.

** ZYNGA INC, Thursday close $3.35

The online game publisher relaunched its website on Thursday, allowing users to play its games without first signing on to Facebook, a significant step toward establishing its independence from Facebook Inc.

** AMERICAN REALTY CAPITAL PROPERTIES INC, Thursday close $14.75

The company said on Thursday that it was “surprised but disappointed” that Cole Credit Property Trust III Inc had rejected its $5.7 billion buyout offer, but said it remains committed to the offer.

** RUE21 INC, Thursday close $28.46 The specialty apparel retailer forecast first-quarter profit below market estimates, despite reporting strong fourth-quarter profit.

** BOMBARDIER INC, Thursday close $84.33

Canada’s Bombardier Inc said revenue could nearly double over the next five years, boosted by its new fleet of business and commercial aircraft, and that it planned to plow some of the cash into bigger dividend payments.

** WAUSAU PAPER CORP, Thursday close $10.31

The company said it intends to sell its specialty paper business to funds controlled by private equity firm KPS Capital Partners LP for about $130 million in cash, following pressure from activist investor Starboard Value LP.

** PEPSICO INC, Thursday close $76.15

** MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC, Thursday close $28.56

U.S. activist shareholder Nelson Peltz has been building up stakes in PepsiCo and Oreo maker Mondelez in recent weeks, Britain’s Daily Telegraph reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

** DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC, Thursday close $48.96

The company’s quarterly results were largely in line with analysts’ recently lowered estimates as the U.S. payroll tax hike and higher gasoline prices kept diners away from its Olive Garden and Red Lobster chains.