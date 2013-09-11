MARKET PULSE-Apple, Harvest Natural, Renesola, Fusion-io, Ventrus

(For more market insights, including options activity, click on ; for the Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s; for the Morning Call newsletter r.reuters.com/ven92v)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks on the move on Wednesday:

WALL ST EDGES LOWER AFTER RECENT RALLY AS APPLE LAGS

U.S. stocks dipped on Wednesday, as a drop in shares of Apple Inc. threatened to put an end to a six-day run of gains for the S&P 500 and weighed heavily on the Nasdaq. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.60 percent, the S&P 500 was up 0.10 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.25 percent.

** APPLE INC, $467.00, down 5.5 pct (11:21 a.m. ET)

The higher-than-expected price of Apple’s new cheaper iPhone eased worries about gross margins, while arousing concerns the company was not being aggressive enough in its fight against Google Inc’s market-dominating Android operating system.

** CIRRUS LOGIC INC, $21.99, down 5 pct (10:03 a.m. ET)

** QUALCOMM INC, $68.04, down 3 pct

** BROADCOM CORP, $26.11, down 2 pct

** SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC, $25.66, down 2.5 pct

** ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC, $3.78, down 2 pct

** AVAGO TECHNOLOGIES LTD, $38.88, down 2 pct

** JABIL CIRCUIT INC, $23.56, down 2 pct

** ARM HOLDINGS, $46.42, down 2 pct

Shares of Apple component suppliers came under pressure on Wednesday as investors locked in recent gains on concerns that its lower-cost iPhone was still too expensive for its target audience in China and other emerging markets.

** CHINA MOBILE LTD, $55.61, down 3 pct (11:06 a.m. ET)

** NTT DOCOMO INC, $16.12, down 3.6 pct

Markets have been speculating that Apple is on the verge of signing a distribution pact with China Mobile, the biggest Chinese wireless carrier.

Japanese carrier NTT Docomo started offering the iPhone for the first time to its roughly 60 million subscribers.

** HARVEST NATURAL RESOURCES INC, $5.29, up 27 pct (9:58 a.m. ET)

The oil and natural gas producer said it was in exclusive talks to sell itself to Argentina’s Pluspetrol in a deal valued at about $373 million including debt after struggling to fund its exploration activities.

** OVASCIENCE INC, $9.86, down 31 pct (9:56 a.m. ET)

The developer of infertility treatments said it plans to suspend enrollment in a U.S. study testing its lead product after regulators sought an application for the product’s approval.

** RENESOLA LTD, $4.44, down 19 pct (11.29 a.m. ET)

The solar panel maker said it was offering $70 million in American Depositary Shares (ADS), each representing two shares of the company, at $4.67 per ADS. The offer price is at a 15 percent discount to the stock’s closing price of $5.49 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

** FUSION-IO INC, $14.90, up 14 pct (12:05 p.m. ET)

Brokerage FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi said he still expects storage drive maker Seagate Technology Plc to make a bid for Fusion-io to compete with Western Digital Corp’s acquisition of flash memory maker Virident Systems Inc for $685 million.

** VENTRUS BIOSCIENCES INC, $3.17, up 23 pct (9:56 a.m. ET)

The drugmaker said its experimental cream for the treatment of anal fissures was safe and well-tolerated in two dermal safety studies. The drug, VEN307, is applied perianally to treat pain related to fissure.

** MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, $42.83, up 3 pct (10:41 a.m. ET)

UBS Investment Research upgraded the hotel operator’s stock to “buy” from “neutral,” citing a stable and positive outlook for revenue per available room in North America. The brokerage said Marriott would benefit from the U.S. government’s decision to increase its employees’ travel allowance.

** POLYCOM INC, $10.64, up 7 pct (10:23 a.m. ET)

The videoconferencing company authorized the repurchase of $400 million of its outstanding common stock. The company said it expected to fund the program with $150 million in cash and a new $250 million term loan.

** HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC, $9.04, up 7 pct (9:53 a.m. ET)

Brokerage Northland Securities Inc started coverage on the Taiwanese chipmaker’s stock with an “outperform” rating as it believes the company will benefit from growth in the small and medium display driver market, given the strength in smartphone and tablet sales. Himax makes chips used in flat panel displays and display drivers.

** COLDWATER CREEK INC, $2.10, down 23 pct (9:49 a.m. ET)

The women’s apparel retailer’s adjusted loss widened 18 percent in the second quarter as increased promotional activity pressured margins but failed to stimulate sales.

** DOMTAR CORP, $73.25, up 11 pct (12:18 p.m. ET)

The Canadian paper maker is expected to benefit from International Paper Co’s move to close a mill in Alabama that produced uncoated freesheet paper, a grade of paper that Domtar extensively produces.

Domtar had annual production capacity of about 3 million tons of uncoated freesheet grade paper at the end of 2012. International Paper’s mill had capacity of 950,000 tons.

** GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC, $9.88, up 15 pct (10:15 a.m. ET)

The drugmaker said its liver drug was granted a U.S. patent for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a condition which currently has no approved treatment. The disease is characterized by the presence of liver fat along with inflammation and damage in people who drink little or no alcohol.

** PENN VIRGINIA CORP, $5.39, up 7 pct (10:24 a.m. ET)

The oil and gas producer said in an investor conference on Tuesday that it expected its oil production to grow 30 to 40 percent over the next couple of years. The company said it expected revenue to grow about 23 percent in 2014 and forecast a 27 percent rise in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. (link.reuters.com/rap92v)

** SYNNEX CORP, $56.77, up 18 pct (9:48 a.m. ET)

The hardware distributor will acquire IBM Corp’s worldwide customer care business process outsourcing operations for $505 million.

** PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC, up 5 pct, $6.77 (9:53 a.m. ET)

The company, which develops therapies based on placenta-derived stem cells, said it received a U.S. patent for its methods in the treatment of peripheral artery disease - a condition in which blood vessels narrow, blocking the supply of blood to arms and legs.

** CATALYST PHARMACEUTICAL PARTNERS INC, $2.51, up 6 pct (10:20 a.m. ET)

The specialty pharmaceutical company said it raised about $15.1 million from a public offering of 8.8 million of its common shares, priced at $1.72 each.

** SUNEDISON INC, $7.85, down 6 pct (12:06 p.m. ET)

The solar company said on Tuesday that it would offer 30 million shares and use the proceeds to fund working capital needs and growth initiatives.

** LINN ENERGY LLC, $26.71, up 8 pct (11.10 a.m. ET)

** LINNCO LLC, $30.70, up 7 pct

** BERRY PETROLEUM CO, $43.5, up 1 pct

Linn Energy and its affiliate LinnCo said the Securities and Exchange Commission sent comments related to an amended filing made in connection with Linn Energy’s proposed deal to buy Berry Petroleum for $2.5 billion.

Though the nature of the comments were unknown, investors were viewing it as a positive and expected the deal to go through, RBC Capital Markets analyst Leo Mariani said in a note.

** UNITED RENTALS INC, $54.72, down 5 pct (12:22 p.m. ET)

The equipment rental company said in an investor call on Tuesday that rental rates were going up “slower than expected,” though there was a sequential improvement.

Piper Jaffray analyst George Tong, however, said in a note that the rental rate fears were “overblown” and not indicative of a slowdown in rental demand.

United Rentals rents out forklifts, water pumps, diesel generators, earthmoving and trench safety equipment.

** RESTORATION HARDWARE HOLDINGS INC, $71.16, down 6.4 pct (11:12 a.m. ET)

The furniture retailer fell into a loss in the second quarter, hurt by a sharp rise in expenses and a one time stock-based compensation charge. The company reported a quarterly net loss of $17.8 million in the quarter ended Aug. 3 compared with a profit of $17.6 million a year earlier.

** GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, $51.01, up 1 pct (9:48 a.m. ET)

** THERAVANCE INC, $39.11, up 4 pct (9:52 a.m. ET)

A federal advisory panel recommended approval of GlaxoSmithKline’s new drug to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), but suggested the company be required to conduct further safety studies once the drug is approved. GSK is developing the product with Theravance.

** APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, $28.06, up 2.4 pct (12:07 p.m. ET)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the private equity and credit investment company’s stock with an “overweight” rating and a price target of $33. Analyst Matthew Kelly said in a note that the company’s investment in retirement savings provider Athene Holding is “a hidden gem,” creating value of $6 per share and enabling assets under management growth.

** RAIT FINANCIAL TRUST, $6.87, up 6 pct (12:11 p.m. ET)

The real estate investment trust raised its cash dividend to 15 cents per share for the third quarter from 13 cents per share in the second quarter.

** SYNTA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP, $6.70, up 3 pct (10:48 a.m. ET)

The drugmaker said it will begin testing a new type of anti-cancer therapy which has the capability to directly enter a cancer cell. The therapy, Hsp90-inhibitor Drug Conjugate, has a higher concentration than standard therapy and can stay inside a cancer cell for longer and has less side effects.

** UMB FINANCIAL CORP, $53.98, down 3 pct (9:55 a.m. ET)

The financial services company priced the public offering of 3.9 million shares at $54 apiece, below the stock’s Tuesday close, to raise $210.6 million.

** XOOM CORP, $32.45, up 6 pct (9:54 a.m. ET)

The digital money transfer company priced a follow-on offering at $30.50 per share, slightly below the stock’s Tuesday close. The company increased the size of the offering to 4.4 million shares from 3.7 million. About 3 million shares are being offering by the company.

** US AIRWAYS GROUP, $17.69, down 3 pct (10:58 a.m. ET)

US Airways and American Airlines parent AMR Corp said they would ask their boards to extend the termination date of their proposed $11 billion merger due to uncertainties related to a government lawsuit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

** BLACKBERRY LTD, $10.68, down 2 pct (9:45 a.m. ET)

Struggling smartphone maker BlackBerry cut several dozen jobs from its U.S. sales team on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The layoffs are part of rolling job cuts that have been ongoing for several weeks.

** YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO, $6.07, up 3 pct (9:43 a.m. ET)

The China-based solar panel maker said it would supply about 28 megawatt of solar panels to a Chinese utility. (Compiled by Varun Aggarwal; Editing by Don Sebastian)