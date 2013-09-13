MARKET PULSE-Facebook, Sangamo, Ulta Beauty, Verizon, Delcath

(For more market insights, including options activity, click on ; for the Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s; for the Morning News Call newsletter, link.reuters.com/nex49s)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:

FUTURES LITTLE CHANGED AHEAD OF DATA FLURRY

U.S. stock index futures were little changed ahead of data on retail sales data. S&P 500 futures rose 1.8 points, Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 1 point, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 1.75 points.

** FACEBOOK INC, Thursday close $44.75, up 1 pct premarket

The social networking site is testing videos that play automatically on mobile versions of its service, setting the stage to turn the 1.15 billion-member social network into an attractive venue for lucrative, television-like video ads.

** SINA CORP, Thursday close $84.99, up 3 pct premarket

Shares of the company, which operates China’s Weibo microblogging website, rose after Twitter announced its IPO on Thursday.

** SANGAMO BIOSCIENCES INC, Thursday close $10.50, up 5 pct premarket

The drugmaker said its experimental HIV drug controlled the fatal virus at or below the limit of detection in a mid-stage study. Results of the drug, SB-728-T, were presented at the Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy.

** ANALOGIC CORP, Thursday close $79.72, up 3 after market

The biotechnology company reported a 10 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by a surge in sales in the medical imaging business, and said it expects upper single digit revenue growth in full year ending July 31, 2014.

** ULTA BEAUTY, Thursday close $100.16, up 14 pct after market

The beauty products retailer reported a 28 percent jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by new brands and growth in its e-commerce business.

** UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC, Thursday close $59.97, up 4 pct after market

The distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter on Thursday and forecast full-year sales above analysts’ estimates.

** PVR PARTNERS LP, $24.11, down 4 pct after market

The natural gas and coal company said on Thursday it was offering 5.5 million common units to repay a portion of its outstanding debt.

** NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV, Thursday close $38.02, down 2 pct after market

The chipmaker said on Thursday that it would offer 25 million common shares in a secondary offering.

** STRATASYS LTD, Thursday close $97.79, down 0.8 pct premarket

The 3D printer maker said it would offer 4.5 million common shares at $93 each. The company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 of its shares to cover over-allotments, if any.

** VODAFONE GROUP PLC , Thursday close $33.40

Vodafone has secured enough shares in Kabel Deutschland for its 7.7 billion euro ($10 billion) offer for Germany’s largest cable company to succeed, Vodafone said on Thursday.

** VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC, Thursday close $47.35

Leading bond-fund managers Pacific Investment Management Co. and BlackRock Inc bought about $13 billion of the debt Verizon Communications sold in its record $49 billion bond offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** MICROSOFT CORP, Thursday close $32.69

The software giant is laying off dozens of contract and freelance writers from its MSN news and entertainment portal as it seeks to reshape itself as a devices and services company. A company spokesperson confirmed the layoffs but declined to specify the number or comment further. A person familiar with the situation said the cuts could affect more than 100 people.

** DELCATH SYSTEMS INC, Thursday close $0.37, down 19 pct premarket

The medical device maker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its cancer therapy, and asked for more trials, more than four months after a panel of U.S. advisers recommended against its approval.

** SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP, Thursday close $26.87

Raymond James upgraded the bank holding company’s stock to “outperform” from “market perform” after the company acquired Metropolitan National Bank from its parent company Rogers Bancshares Inc for $53.6 million in cash. (Compiled by Varun Aggarwal; Editing by Don Sebastian)