MARKET PULSE-Intel, GSV Capital, Prana, Galena, United Natural Foods

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks on the move on Friday:

WALL ST EDGES UP AT OPEN AFTER DATA, FED EYED

U.S. stocks edged up at the open after retail sales and wholesale inflation data did little to alter market expectations the Federal Reserve may begin to scale back its stimulus measures next week. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.27 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.18 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.21 percent.

** INTEL CORP, $23.22, up 2.6 pct (9:54 a.m. ET)

Jefferies and Co upgraded the chipmaker’s stock to “buy” from “hold”, saying the company was focusing on making microprocessors that are lower power, higher performance and cheaper than those offered by competitors. “This new focus should translate to share gains in sub-$500 tablets, 2-in-1 PCs and handsets,” analysts said in a note. The brokerage raised its price target on the stock to $30 from $27.

** GSV CAPITAL CORP, $13.77, up 13 pct (9:53 a.m. ET)

The investment management firm holds more than $37 million stock of Twitter Inc, which filed for an initial public offering on Thursday. The value of the Twitter investment, as of June 30, is 15 percent of GSV’s net portfolio.

** SINA CORP, $86.15, up 2 pct (9:52 a.m. ET)

Shares of the company, which operates China’s Weibo microblogging website, rose after Twitter announced its IPO on Thursday.

** PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY LTD, $4.32, down 13 pct (9:36 a.m. ET)

The drugmaker said results of a mid-stage study of its drug to treat the breakdown of brain nerve cells will be delayed until early 2014. The drug, PBT2, is also being tested in three other clinical trials including Alzheimer‘s.

** GALENA BIOPHARMA INC, $1.90, down 16 pct (9:35 a.m. ET)

The biotechnology company said it would offer 17.5 million units at $2 each, for gross proceeds of $35 million. Each unit comprises one share and a warrant to purchase 0.35 of a share of common stock for $2.50 per share.

** NANOSPHERE INC, $1.82, down 9 pct (9:38 a.m. ET)

The molecular diagnostics company said it would offer 15 million shares of its common stock at $1.75 each, for net proceeds of about $24.1 million.

** PACTERA TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL LTD, $6.45, down 5 pct (9:51 a.m. ET)

China’s largest technology outsourcing firm received a reduced offer from a group led by Blackstone Group LP to be taken private for about $600 million in cash.

** ULTA BEAUTY, $115.34, up 15 pct (9:51 a.m. ET)

The beauty products retailer reported a 28 percent jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by new brands and growth in its e-commerce business.

** SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES, $9.08, down 7 pct (9:41 a.m. ET)

The hotel investment company priced its public offering of 15 million shares at $9.20 each, which represents a discount of 6 percent to the stock’s closing price of $9.76 on Thursday.

** STRATASYS LTD, $93.71, down 4 pct (9:50 a.m. ET)

The 3D printer maker said it would offer 4.5 million common shares at $93 each. The company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 of its shares to cover over-allotments, if any.

** SAFEWAY INC, $27.68, up 4 pct (9:50 a.m. ET)

Credit Suisse upgraded the supermarket operator’s stock to “outperform” from “neutral,” according to Theflyonthewall.com.

** MARKETO INC, $35.76, down 2 pct (9:49 a.m. ET)

The enterprise software company priced the follow-on public offering of 6 million shares at $35.50 each, a discount to their closing price on Thursday. The company had about 37 million shares as of Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

** UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC, $67.50, up 13 pct (9:49 a.m. ET)

The distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter on Thursday and forecast full-year sales above analysts’ estimates.

** NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV, $37.18, down 2 pct (9:48 a.m. ET)

The chipmaker said on Thursday that it would offer 25 million common shares in a secondary offering.

** DELCATH SYSTEMS INC, $0.32, down 14 pct (9:46 a.m. ET)

The medical device maker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its cancer therapy, and asked for more trials, more than four months after a panel of U.S. advisers recommended against its approval.

** SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP, $27.85, up 3 pct (9:45 a.m. ET)

Raymond James upgraded the bank holding company’s stock to “outperform” from “market perform” after the company acquired Metropolitan National Bank from its parent company Rogers Bancshares Inc for $53.6 million in cash. (Compiled by Varun Aggarwal; Editing by Don Sebastian)