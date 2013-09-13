MARKET PULSE-Viropharma, Lakeland, Rockwell Medical, OCI Resources

(For more market insights, including options activity, click on ; for the Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s; for the Morning News Call newsletter, link.reuters.com/nex49s)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks on the move on Friday:

WALL ST DRIFTS HIGHER WITH EYES ON FED

U.S. stocks edged higher, with the S&P 500 set to post its largest weekly gain in two months, with traders focusing on next week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and its expected reduction of stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.44 percent, the S&P 500 0.24 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite was flat.

** VIROPHARMA INC, $38.10, up 25 pct (1:30 p.m. ET)

The drugmaker is attracting interest from Sanofi SA and Shire Plc, Bloomberg said, quoting people familiar with the matter. (link.reuters.com/dud23v)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is working with Viropharma to help in the sale, sources told Reuters.

Reuters reported in mid-June that Viropharma was attracting interest from several pharmaceutical companies for its pipeline of drugs for rare diseases.

** DRAGONWAVE INC, $2.45, down 10 pct (2:06 p.m. ET)

The telecom network equipment maker said on Thursday it intends to offer units in an underwritten public offering. It did not, however, disclose the size or the price of the offering.

** POTASH CORP OF SASKATCHEWAN INC, $32.72, up 3 pct (1:35 p.m. ET)

** MOSAIC CO, $46.21, up 4 pct (1:35 p.m. ET)

** INTREPID POTASH INC, $15.18, up 7.5 pct (1:54 p.m. ET)

Shares of the potash producers were up after reports of Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov selling his stake in Russian fertilizer major Uralkali OAO to investor Valdimir Kogan for $3.7 billion.

Paradigm Capital Inc analyst Spencer Churchill said Kerimov had fallen out of favor with Belarusians and if Kogan, a close ally of Kremlin and (Vladimir) Putin, would end up with more stake at Uralkali, the dispute with Belarus would be defused quickly.

“It is expected that a normalization of relationship would lead to some kind of cooperation with Uralkali, Belaruskali and Belarusian Potash Company”, Churchill said, and added that this would eventually safeguard potash prices.

** LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC, $5.67, up 37 pct (2:32 p.m. ET)

The safety gear retailer’s second-quarter earnings more than doubled to $4.2 million, or 74 cents per share, helped by higher revenue from the United States and China and lower operating expenses.

** ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC, $10.05, up 22 pct (2:32 p.m. ET)

Craig-Hallum Capital analyst Charles Haff initiated coverage of the stock with a “buy” rating, saying the company’s revenue would triple by 2015 as its lead experimental drug would be adopted by dialysis providers looking to cut costs under changed medical reimbursement rules. He said the drug, Soluble Ferric Pyrophosphate, would save money for dialysis providers, who are incented to control drug costs as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services moved to fixed reimbursement, instead of reimbursing them when they dispensed drugs to patients.

** SUNTECH POWER HOLDINGS CO LTD, $1.29, up 8 pct (12:31 p.m. ET)

The Chinese solar panel maker said Chief Executive David King had resigned from the company with immediate effect, weeks after three directors left citing cash flow concerns. King, who was also acting chief financial officer, took up the CEO post in August last year, replacing founder Zhengrong Shi.

** OCI RESOURCES LP, $18.02, down 5 pct (2:33 p.m. ET)

Shares of the company were down more than 6 percent in their market debut after the IPO of 5 million common units were priced at $19 apiece.

** GSV CAPITAL CORP, $13.81, up 14 pct (2:33 p.m. ET)

The investment management firm holds more than $37 million stock of Twitter Inc, which filed for an initial public offering on Thursday. The value of the Twitter investment, as of June 30, is 15 percent of GSV’s net portfolio.

** INTEL CORP, $23.30, up 3 pct (2:34 p.m. ET)

Jefferies and Co upgraded the chipmaker’s stock to “buy” from “hold”, saying the company was focusing on making microprocessors that are lower power, higher performance and cheaper than those offered by competitors. “This new focus should translate to share gains in sub-$500 tablets, 2-in-1 PCs and handsets,” analysts said in a note. The brokerage raised its price target on the stock to $30 from $27.

** WALTER ENERGY INC, $13.90, down 3.6 pct (2:35 p.m. ET)

** ARCH COAL INC, $4.73, down 2.5 pct

** ALPHA NATURAL RESOURCES INC, $6.19, down 2.6 pct

** PEABODY ENERGY CORP, $18.03, down 3 pct

** CLIFFS NATURAL RESOURCES INC, $22.07, down 1.5 pct

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is due to unveil next week the first batch of regulations under President Barack Obama’s new climate action plan - a carbon emissions-rate standard for new fossil fuel power plants. If standards are as strict as the industry expects, it could be the death knell for new coal plant construction.

** Approach Resources Inc, $23.24, down 5 pct (2:36 p.m. ET)

J.P. Morgan Securities downgraded the oil and gas company’s stock to “underweight” from “overweight”, according to Theflyonthewall.com.

** NEOSTEM INC, $9.22, up 1.4 pct (2:37 p.m. ET)

The biotechnology company said it received $515,172 from the National Institutes of Health as the final installment of a two-year grant to support a mid-stage trial of its cell therapy for periodontitis, an inflammation or infection of the gums.

** PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY LTD, $4.34, down 12 pct (2:37 p.m. ET)

The drugmaker said results of a mid-stage study of its drug to treat the breakdown of brain nerve cells will be delayed until early 2014. The drug, PBT2, is also being tested in three other clinical trials including Alzheimer‘s.

** GALENA BIOPHARMA INC, $1.93, down 15 pct (2:37 p.m. ET)

The biotechnology company said it would offer 17.5 million units at $2 each, for gross proceeds of $35 million. Each unit comprises one share and a warrant to purchase 0.35 of a share of common stock for $2.50 per share.

** REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $289.60, up 6 pct (2:38 p.m. ET)

Sanofi Inc Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher said the French drugmaker could look at raising its stake in Regeneron to as much as 30 percent. Sanofi holds about 16 percent of the company.

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets and Lazard Capital Markets raised their price targets on Regeneron’s stock, citing good prospects of the drugs the company is developing with Sanofi.

** VITAMIN SHOPPE INC, $40.17, down 4 pct (2:38 p.m. ET)

Sterne Agee & Leach downgraded the nutritional products maker’s stock to “neutral” from “buy,” saying the company’s same-store sales deceleration is “disturbing and hard to explain.” The brokerage also cut its price target on the stock to $45 from $54.

** NANOSPHERE INC, $1.82, down 9.5 pct (2:44 p.m. ET)

The molecular diagnostics company said it would offer 15 million shares of its common stock at $1.75 each, for net proceeds of about $24.1 million.

** PACTERA TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL LTD, $6.45, down 5 pct (2:45 p.m. ET)

China’s largest technology outsourcing firm received a reduced offer from a group led by Blackstone Group LP to be taken private for about $600 million in cash.

** EMCORE CORP, $4.52, down 4.3 pct (2:45 p.m. ET)

The company, which makes chip-based parts for broadband, fiber optic and satellite markets, said it will offer 2.5 million shares at $4.30 each, at a discount to the stock’s Thursday close.

** ULTA BEAUTY, $117.67, up 18 pct (2:46 p.m. ET)

The beauty products retailer reported a 28 percent jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by new brands and growth in its e-commerce business.

** SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES, $9.16, down 6 pct (2:48 p.m. ET)

The hotel investment company priced its public offering of 15 million shares at $9.20 each, which represents a discount of 6 percent to the stock’s closing price of $9.76 on Thursday.

** STRATASYS LTD, $92.70, down 5 pct (2:49 p.m. ET)

The 3D printer maker said it would offer 4.5 million common shares at $93 each. The company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 of its shares to cover over-allotments, if any.

** SAFEWAY INC, $28.12, up 5.8 pct (2:50 p.m. ET)

Credit Suisse upgraded the supermarket operator’s stock to “outperform” from “neutral,” according to Theflyonthewall.com.

** MARKETO INC, $35.05, down 4.3 pct (2:50 p.m. ET)

The enterprise software company priced the follow-on public offering of 6 million shares at $35.50 each, a discount to their closing price on Thursday. The company had about 37 million shares as of Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

** NQ MOBILE, $21.85, up 8.65 pct (2:51 p.m. ET)

The Chinese mobile internet service provider said it launched “Music Radar”, a content-based music information retrieval app. The app is available in China for both Google Inc’s Android and Apple Inc’s iOS platforms. The stock was trading nearly two times its average 10-day volume.

** UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC, $67.50, up 13 pct (2:51 p.m. ET)

The distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter on Thursday and forecast full-year sales above analysts’ estimates.

** DELCATH SYSTEMS INC, $0.33, down 10 pct (2:53 p.m. ET)

The medical device maker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its cancer therapy, and asked for more trials, more than four months after a panel of U.S. advisers recommended against its approval.

** SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP, $28.10, up 4.5 pct (2:53 p.m. ET)

Raymond James upgraded the bank holding company’s stock to “outperform” from “market perform” after the company acquired Metropolitan National Bank from its parent company Rogers Bancshares Inc for $53.6 million in cash. (Compiled by Varun Aggarwal; Editing by Don Sebastian)