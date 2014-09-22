BUZZ-U.S. Stocks on the Move-InvenSense, Viasystems, Apple, RadioShack, Sigma-Aldrich

(For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US"; for more market insights, including options activity, ; for the Day Ahead newsletter, link.reuters.com/mex49s; for the Morning News Call newsletter, link.reuters.com/nex49s) U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Monday, after China's finance minister indicated the country will not increase stimulus measures, with data on the housing market due shortly after the opening bell.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.15 percent at 17,253.28, the S&P 500 was down 0.33 percent at 2,003.84 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.52 percent at 4,556.174.

** SIGMA-ALDRICH CORP, $137.8, +34.61 pct

Drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA said it agreed to acquire Sigma-Aldrich for $17 billion, or $140 per share, in cash to boost its Merck Millipore lab supplies business in the biggest takeover in the German group’s history.

** APPLE INC, $101.64, +0.67 pct

The company said it sold a record 10 million iPhones in the first weekend after its new, larger phone models went on sale in 10 countries on Friday. .

** STMICROELECTRONICS NV, $7.599, -2.70 pct

** INVENSENSE INC, $21.7, -7.11 pct

Chipmaker STMicro's stock continued to decline following gadget repair firm iFixit's "teardown" of Apple's iPhone 6 on Friday which revealed that the device houses chips from STMicroelectronics's rival, InvenSense. (bit.ly/1wKPb6I)

However, Robert W. Baird & Co said they believed the global smartphone maker may switch to a dual-sourcing strategy for some part, suggesting InvenSense may not have 100 percent share in the phone as previously expected. The brokerage cut its rating on the motion-sensor chip maker’s stock to “neutral” from “outperform”.

** MECHEL OAO, $1.13, -22.07 pct

Bankruptcy was the most likely scenario for the over-indebted steelmaker, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said. “We should probably admit the fact - if a company is bankrupt, it should be legally acknowledged,” Ulyukayev said of the company which has debts of $8.6 billion.

** ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, $91.62, -2.42 pct

** YAHOO INC, $39.93, -2.44 pct

The Chinese online retailer’s initial public offering now ranks as the world’s biggest in history at $25 billion, after the company and some of its shareholders sold additional shares.

Alibaba agreed to sell 26.1 million additional shares and Yahoo 18.3 million, netting them an extra $1.8 billion and $1.2 billion respectively.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch cuts its rating on Yahoo’s stock to “neutral”, according to Theflyonthewall.com, while Bernstein cuts to “market perform”, according to Streetinsider.com. MKM Partners starts coverage of Alibaba with a “buy” rating, according to Benzinga.com

** RADIOSHACK CORP, $0.94, +3.68 pct

The electronics retailer, which has warned it may have to file for bankruptcy protection if its cash situation worsened, and some of its largest creditors are in talks with a major vendor on potential changes to relationship that could be beneficial to company’s financial restructuring.

** TTM TECHNOLOGIES INC, $7.43, +2.20 pct

** VIASYSTEMS GROUP INC, $16.07, +37.35 pct

TTM, a maker of circuit boards, said it would buy smaller rival Viasystems for about $344 million, or $16.46 per share.

** TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD, $8.66, +12.62 pct

The Israel-based company’s subsidiary signed on Sunday a seven-year maintenance contract with U.S. regional carrier Republic Airways Holdings Inc, which could be worth more than $45 million. TAT provides services and products to commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries.

** CLOROX CO, $96.93, +7.02 pct

The home cleaning products maker said it was discontinuing operations in Venezuela as the business was no longer viable and that it was looking to sell its assets in the country. The company also reaffirmed its full-year 2015 profit and sales forecast.

** THRESHOLD PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $4.185, -6.38 pct

The drug developer said it would now be able to evaluate the main goal of the late-stage study of cancer drug in latter half of 2015, later than earlier forecast of mid-2015.

** GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, $47.51, +0.27 pct

Goldman Sachs upgraded their rating on the company’s stock to “buy” from “neutral”, citing safe dividends, sustainable franchises and optionality on more structural change as key reasons.

“On a slightly longer-dated time horizon, we believe there is optionality on more meaningful structural change (such as selling off its vaccines/consumer health businesses to unlock more significant shareholder value),” analysts said.

** BHP BILLITON PLC, $61.74, -2.48 pct

** RIO TINTO PLC, $50.45, -2.38 pct

The union at the world’s largest copper mine, Chile’s Escondida, has called a strike for Sept. 22 and 24, aiming to paralyze activity to win improved working conditions. BHP owns a 57.5 stake in Escondida, while Rio Tinto holds a 30 percent stake, and Jeco Co Ltd has 10 percent.

** EMC CORP, $29.72, +0.64 pct

** HEWLETT-PACKARD CO, $36.89, +0.27 pct

** VMWARE INC, $93.79, -0.37 pct

EMC, a data storage products maker, held merger talks with rivals Dell Inc and HP, the Wall Street Journal reported. Merger talks between HP and EMC, which were on for about a year, broke down weeks ago over financial terms and over fear that shareholders of both companies would reject the deal. Status of the talks between EMC and Dell remains unclear, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/1B0yKkL)

EMC has a stake in software maker VMware.

** DRESSER-RAND GROUP INC, $81.97, +2.58 pct

** GENERAL ELECTRIC, $26.22, -0.27 pct

Germany’s Siemens has agreed to buy U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand for $7.6 billion, or $83 per share, in cash, aiming to catch up with arch-rival GE in a booming U.S. shale gas market. Swiss pump maker Sulzer AG said it had ended talks with Dresser-Rand.

The Financial Times said on Friday GE was considering whether to make a bid for Dresser-Rand, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1tzUwLM) One source close to the matter told Reuters that while GE had made contact with Dresser-Rand, it was unlikely to pursue a bid.

** TRIMAS CORP, $25.91, -12.29 pct

The engineered and packaging products maker’s shares are set to open at lowest in 17 months after the company cut its 2014 earnings forecast, citing challenges in energy and aerospace businesses. While it tries to improve performance, “the reality is that the improvements have not taken place at the expected pace,” CEO David Wathen said.

** BANK OF AMERICA CORP, $17.13, +1.06 pct

The second-largest U.S. bank by total assets could see its shares climb 50 percent over the next three years, Barron’s said, estimating profit could rise to $2 per share by 2017, from 75 cents this year.

** SEADRILL LTD, $28.1, -0.57 pct

Billionaire investor John Fredriksen is considering buying more shares in the world’s biggest oil rig firm by market capitalization after the stock’s sharp fall this year, Norwegian business daily Finansavisen reported. The stock is down 26 percent since the start of the year, underperforming a 5 percent rise on the European oil and gas index.

** AMAZON.COM INC, $325.7795, -1.67 pct

Workers at German warehouses of the online retailer took strike action again on Monday as labor union Verdi pressed its demands in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

** ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC, $66.71, -1.46 pct

** AUXILIUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $30.97, -0.55 pct

Auxilium said its board had determined that Endo’s offer “significantly undervalues” the company. Auxilium, however, did not reject the offer outright and said it maintained the right to engage in discussions with Endo.

** MICROSOFT CORP, $47.19, -0.69 pct

Microsoft, the world’s biggest software company has delayed the launch of its Xbox One game console in China, which had been set for release on Tuesday, but said it would be released by the end of the year. It did not give a reason for the delay.

** GENERAL MOTORS CO, $33.45, -1.44 pct

The automaker is recalling hundreds of thousands of cars over a defect in the parking brake that could cause a fire, a letter dated Sept. 19 by the top U.S. auto safety regulator showed. GM said it recalled 221,558 cars, adding it was unaware of any crashes, injuries or fatalities due to the condition.

** AUTOZONE INC, $506.65, -3.76 pct

The auto parts retailer reported weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue as a strengthening U.S. economy encouraged consumers to buy new vehicles instead of repairing existing ones. (Compiled by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)