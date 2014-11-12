BUZZ-U.S. Stocks on the Move-Viggle, Altisource Portfolio, Mellanox

(For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US"; for the Day Ahead newsletter, link.reuters.com/mex49s; for the Morning News Call newsletter, link.reuters.com/nex49s) U.S. stock indexes fell on Wednesday. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.26 percent at 17,569.11, the S&P 500 was down 0.22 percent at 2,035.18 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.06 percent at 4,657.981.

** VIGGLE INC, $2.48, +54.04 pct

The entertainment services provider’s first-quarter revenue jumped 49.4 percent to $6.5 million and its platform net registered users more than doubled to over 7 million during the quarter.

** ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA, $58, -20.31 pct

The mortgage servicer said it would discontinue lender-placed insurance brokerage line of business due to the industry-wide litigation and regulatory environment. The move is expected to reduce the company’s quarterly diluted earnings by about 50-65 cents per share for the period Oct. 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2015.

** CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP, $13.7, +22.98 pct

The debt-strapped company reached an agreement with key senior creditors on the outline of a restructuring plan, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the negotiations.

The restructuring plan includes a prearranged bankruptcy for its largest unit, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co, as soon as January, according to the report.

** SUSQUEHANNA BANCSHARES INC, $13.14, +32.73 pct

** BB&T CORP, $37.48, -2.22 pct

Bank holding company BB&T Corp said it would buy Susquehanna Bancshares in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $2.5 billion to expand in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region. Susquehanna shareholders will receive 0.253 shares of BB&T and $4.05 in cash for each share held, valuing the deal at $13.74 per share based on BB&T’s closing price on Tuesday.

** AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC, $13.5, +7.91 pct

Teen apparel retailer American Eagle raised its earnings forecast for the third quarter due to lower promotion costs and an improvement in margins. The company raised its profit forecast to 22 cents per share from 17-19 cents. It also said it expected lower third-quarter ending inventories going into the holiday season, consistent with its prior guidance.

** MACY‘S INC, $60.82, +3.81 pct

The department store operator reported a 23 percent rise in third-quarter profit as lower costs boosted its margins.

** FLOWERS FOODS INC, $19, -0.99 pct

The baking company cut its sales and profit forecast for the year ending early January. The company reported lower-than-expected revenue for the third quarter due to a fall in sales of its store-branded items and cakes.

** MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD, $43.005, -2.19 pct

The network chipmaker said it would delay filing its financial statement for the quarter ended Sept. 30.(1.usa.gov/1sDoaMt).

Mellanox said accounting for charitable contributions and certain purchase orders in prior periods needed to be revised. The company said that if the entire correction is recorded in the September quarter, the cumulative amount would be material to the year ending Dec. 31.

** JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP, $12.4001, -4.25 pct

J.P. Morgan Securities cut its rating on the company’s stock to “neutral” from “overweight,” asking investors to begin taking profits before JetBlue’s investor event on Nov. 19. “With shares having handily outperformed the sector from their vernal lows and with (a less than) 20 percent upside potential to our year-end 2015 price target, we are downgrading the same,” analyst Jamie Baker wrote in a note.

** ALLERGAN INC, $196.82, +0.76 pct

** ACTAVIS PLC, $243.58, -0.02 pct

Actavis is in talks to buy botox-maker Allergan for at least $60 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

** AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD, $20.67, +6.00 pct

Shares of the vehicle paint maker, sold by chemical maker DuPont to Carlyle Group LP last year, rose as much as 7.4 percent in their debut, valuing the company at about $4.8 billion. The stock touched a high of $20.94 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

** DOW CHEMICAL CO, $49.87, +0.71 pct

The U.S. chemical maker said it would buy back shares worth $5 billion, bringing its total stock repurchase program to up to $9.5 billion.

** PLUG POWER INC, $4.3, -15.35 pct

** FUELCELL ENERGY INC, $1.91, -5.68 pct

Fuel cell maker Plug Power posted a bigger-than-expected loss for the third quarter. The company’s operating loss also widened to $10.7 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $8 million, a year earlier.

Up to Tuesday’s close, Plug Power shares had fallen about 57 percent from their year-high of $11.72, hit on March 11.

Rival FuelCell Energy’s shares also fell after the news.

** J.M. SMUCKER CO, $100.94, -3.02 pct

The maker of Folgers coffee said in a preliminary report on Wednesday its quarterly net sales dropped, the strongest sign yet that retail price hikes and soaring futures are hurting demand, confirming roasters’ worst fears.

** YAHOO INC, $49.98, +1.90 pct

** AOL INC, $45.5, +0.60 pct

At least two top-10 shareholders of Yahoo are so unhappy with Chief Executive Marissa Mayer’s turnaround efforts that they are making a direct plea to AOL CEO Tim Armstrong to explore a merger and run the combined company. Their move follows an activist campaign by hedge fund Starboard Value LP, which is pushing Yahoo to consider a deal with AOL and unlock Yahoo’s valuable stakes in Asian Web companies.

** FOSSIL GROUP INC, $112.04, +7.99 pct

The fashion accessories retailer reported better-than-expected sales and profit for the third quarter due to strong demand for its watches and jewelry. The company, which sells watches under brands such as Fossil and Skagen, also said it has authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program, which will end in December 2018.

Evercore ISI raised its price target on Fossil’s stock to $150 from $125, Jefferies raised it to $150 from $140 and Sterne Agee raised it to $106 from $105.

** CITIGROUP INC, $53.25, -1.04 pct

** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, $60.39, -1.60 pct

** HSBC HOLDINGS PLC, $50.11, -0.91 pct

** ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND, $11.8, -1.99 pct

** BANK OF AMERICA, $17.125, -1.13 pct

Regulators fined six major banks including Citigroup and UBS a total of $4.3 billion for failing to stop traders from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market, following a year-long global investigation. HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland, JP Morgan and Bank of America also face penalties resulting from the inquiry that has put the largely unregulated $5 trillion-a-day market on a tighter leash, accelerated the push to automate trading and ensnared the Bank of England.

** YOUKU TUDOU INC, $21.81, +0.41 pct

Xiaomi Technology Co Ltd will acquire a stake in the Chinese video streaming firm, cementing ties between China’s leading smartphone maker and one of the most popular content providers in the video-hungry country.

** NVIDIA CORP, $19.5, -1.42 pct

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has accused the company of infringing several of its chip-related patents and for making false claims about its products, counter-suing after Nvidia filed a suit against the Korean company in September.

** VIMPELCOM, $6.06, +3.59 pct

The mobile operator said it expected its Russian operations to improve in the last three months of the year, after revenues there showed signs of recovery in the third quarter and the group added subscribers. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)