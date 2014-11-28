BUZZ-U.S. Stocks on the Move-Oil stocks, airlines, Avanir, Statoil

(For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US"; for the Day Ahead newsletter, link.reuters.com/mex49s; for the Morning News Call newsletter, link.reuters.com/nex49s) U.S. stock index e-mini futures mixed on Friday: Dow Jones industrial average futures were down 0.02 percent at 17,806, S&P 500 futures were down 0.10 percent at 2,070.25 and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.27 percent at 4,329.25.

** EXXON MOBIL CORP, Wednesday close $94.48, -3.90 pct premarket

** CHEVRON CORP, Wednesday close $115.11, -4.00 pct premarket

** HESS CORP, Wednesday close $80.83, -4.06 pct premarket

** TALISMAN ENERGY INC, Wednesday close $5.79, -13.64 pct premarket

** PENN WEST PETROLEUM LTD, Wednesday close $4.37, -11.90 pct premarket

** SEADRILL LTD, Wednesday close $15.99, -8.07 pct premarket

** HALLIBURTON CO, Wednesday close $47.34, -4.35 pct premarket

** SCHLUMBERGER NV, Wednesday close $92.81, -4.28 pct premarket

** BAKER HUGHES INC, Wednesday close $62.58, -4.07 pct premarket

OPEC maintained production at 30mln/bpd and Brent crude fell to a fresh four-year low under $72 a barrel on Friday after OPEC decided not to cut output, a move investors said would leave the oil markets heavily over supplied.

European oil & gas slide lops off $32.5 bln in sector’s market-cap

** UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, Wednesday close $56.6, +5.30 pct premarket

** AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP, Wednesday close $44.97, +4.63 pct premarket

** DELTA AIR LINES INC, Wednesday close $44.24, +5.13 pct premarket

** JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP, Wednesday close $13.6, +6.54 pct premarket

** SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO, Wednesday close $39.28, +4.12 pct premarket

U.S. airline stocks gained after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided not to cut output, sending oil prices down.

** STATOIL ASA, Wednesday close $21.83, -12.96 pct premarket

The energy company suffered one of its biggest ever one-day percentage falls in Oslo as analysts predict that it will have to cut its quarterly dividend. “The current oil price gives a negative cash flow of 7 crowns per share. Then they can’t pay a dividend of 7 crowns,” says ABG Sundal Collier analyst John Olaisen, who cut rating on the stock to “sell” and price target to 110 crowns.

** AVANIR PHARMACEUTICALS INC < AVNR.O>, Wednesday close $15.01, -6.40 pct premarket

U.S. FDA rejected company’s migraine drug device, AVP-825. The regulator raised questions on some data submitted as part of the company’s marketing application.

** THE COCA-COLA CO, Wednesday close $44.29

SABMiller Plc and Coca-Cola will combine the operations which mix, bottle and distribute their soft drinks in Africa, creating a group with sales of $2.9 billion and ambitions to corner a fast-growing market.

** MEDTRONIC INC, Wednesday close $73.48

** COVIDIEN PLC <COV.N >, Wednesday close $100.54

The U.S. medical device maker gained European Union regulatory approval on Friday for its $43 billion takeover of Covidien after agreeing to sell its Irish rival’s drug-coated balloon catheter business.