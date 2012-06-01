MARKET PULSE: U.S. stocks on the move: Honeywell, HP, OmniVision

June 1 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks on the move on Friday:

** OMNIVISION TECHNOLOGIES INC, $13.74, down 15 pct

The image sensor maker on Thursday reported a quarterly profit that missed Wall Street expectations and forecast weak earnings for the current quarter, as inventory write-downs dented its gross margins.

** INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO $28.30, down 3 pct

The company will sell three U.S. corrugated packaging mills for $470 million as part of an antitrust agreement related to the acquisition of rival Temple-Inland Inc.

** HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC $54.08, down 3 pct

The company, which makes products ranging from automation systems for big buildings to automotive turbochargers, has seen better-than-expected demand in the United States in the past two months, but is also starting to feel a pinch from Europe’s economic turmoil, a top executive said on Friday.

** J.P. MORGAN $32.03, down 3.4 pct

The enforcement division of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is issuing subpoenas requesting emails and other internal documents of the bank in connection with the company’s multi-billion dollar trading loss, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people close to the investigation.

** HEWLETT PACKARD CO $21.78, down 4 pct

The personal computer maker’s recently announced cost cuts will not be enough to offset tepid European demand and a shrinking market for PCs and printers, Jefferies & Co said and cut its rating on the stock to “hold” from “buy”.

** ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC $10.28, down 5 pct

The company, which was sued by HealthCor Management last month seeking a proxy fight, agreed to nominate three of the investor’s candidates to its board.