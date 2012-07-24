MARKET PULSE-Apple, Texas Instruments, Devry

July 24 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:

SPAIN, TI OUTLOOK WEIGHS ON FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Tuesday as traders remained focused on high bond yields in Spain and as a cautious outlook from tech bellwether Texas Instruments weighed on sentiment.

** APPLE INC, Monday close $603.83, up 0.6 pct premarket

The company faces an unusual phenomenon when it posts quarterly results, which is expected after the bell: low expectations.

** TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC, Monday close $26.82, down 1.5 pct premarket

The company warned that its third-quarter revenue would be weaker than usual for this time of year as customers are cautious due to global economic uncertainties. Several analysts cut their price targets on the stock.

** PFIZER INC, Monday close $23.60, down 1.7 pct premarket

** ELAN CORP INC, Monday close $13.51, down 15.6 pct premarket

Pfizer said its experimental Alzheimer’s disease treatment failed to prove effective in one of four high-stakes late-stage trials in patients with mild to moderate forms of the memory-robbing disease.

Irish drugmaker Elan has a longstanding financial interest in the drug.

** DUPONT CO, Monday close $48.71, down 0.8 pct

The company which makes chemicals, hybrid seeds and Kevlar bulletproof fiber, said it expected 2012 earnings to come in at the bottom of its prior forecast range, due in part to economic uncertainty circling the globe.

** WESTERN UNION CO, Monday close $16.95, down 0.3 pct premarket

The world’s largest payment transfer company reported a second-quarter profit above analysts’ estimates boosted by higher revenue from its business solutions segment.

** UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC, Monday close $21.55

The holding company of United Airlines said it incurred charges of about $206 million in the second quarter due to integration and severance costs.

** CARLYLE GROUP LP, Monday close $22.92

** UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP, Monday close $73.28, up marginally premarket

Private equity firms Carlyle Group and BC Partners Ltd have joined forces and are in advanced talks to buy United Technologies’ industrial businesses in a deal that could be valued at more than $3.5 billion.

** AT&T INC, Monday close $35.38, up 0.3 pct premarket

The No. 2 U.S. mobile provider reported quarterly profit that beat Wall Street estimates as the No. 2 U.S wireless phone provider managed to cut more costs than expected in its wireless business.

** WHIRLPOOL CORP, Monday close $67.31, down 4.6 pct premarket

The world’s largest appliance maker missed Wall Street’s expectations for quarterly sales, hurt by weak demand in Europe and a stronger dollar.

** CISCO SYSTEMS INC, Monday close $16.07, down 1.4 pct premarket

The network equipment maker said on Monday that it plans to cut about 1,300 jobs as part of ongoing efforts to restructure the company.

** LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP, Monday close $86.91, up 0.1 pct premarket

The world’s largest defense contractor posted better-than-expected second-quarter net profit and raised its full-year forecast, but said it still faces challenges ahead with $500 billion in additional U.S. defense spending cuts due to start next year.

** DOMINO‘S PIZZA INC, Monday close $31.99, up 1.3 pct premarket

The second-largest U.S. pizza chain reported higher quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in established restaurants in the United States and abroad.

** UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC, Monday close $77.95, down 3.8 pct premarket

The world’s biggest package delivery company cut its 2012 outlook, citing uncertain global economic conditions.

** UNDER ARMOUR INC, Monday close $48.38, up 6 pct premarket

The apparel maker reported a better-than-expected profit as demand rose across its footwear category, and raised its full-year sales forecast.

** DEVRY INC, Monday close $27.56, down 29.2 pct premarket

The for-profit education provider forecast a wide profit miss and more declines in student enrollments for the June quarter.

** RYDER SYSTEM INC, Monday close $34.66, up 10 pct

The trucking and logistics company reported a higher quarterly profit as lease and rental revenue rose, and raised its full-year earnings forecast.

** REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP, Monday close $6.39, up 3.3 pct premarket

The bank’s quarterly profit grew more than 400 percent and beat Wall Street estimates as the southeastern U.S. regional bank set aside less money to cover bad loans.

** EMC CORP, Monday close $24.80

The data storage equipment maker reiterated its full-year profit outlook after it reported final higher second-quarter earnings as sales rose in its networked storage platforms business.

** SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP, Monday close $52.59

The theme park operator’s second-quarter results sailed past Wall Street estimates, driven by higher in-park and ticket sales.

** BAIDU INC, Monday close $107.10, up 6.4 pct premarket

The Chinese internet search company posted a roughly 70 percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating Wall Street’s forecast, as it continued making progress on increasing its number of customers.

Barclays raised price target to $189 from $187, rating “overweight.”

** BARNES & NOBLE INC, Monday close $15.19

The bookstore chain has been forced to retract 500,000 stock options issued to Chief Executive William Lynch after breaking its own rules on the amount of options it can grant an employee in a three-year period.

** BROADCOM CORP, Monday close $30.98

The company’s second-quarter report, which follows weak guidance from other chip makers, should illustrate how broad-based faltering chip demand is.

** POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC, Monday close $71.92, up 4.4 pct premarket

The all-terrain vehicles maker reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter, driven by strong sales of its off-road vehicles, and raised its full-year forecast.

** NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV, Monday close $21.98, up 4.9 pct premarket

The company reported second-quarter results above expectations, helped mainly by higher sales of the company’s chips used in smart-cards and contact-less security products.

** AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC, Monday close $79.58, down 6.6 pct premarket

The industrial gas supplier forecast lower-than-expected profit for the current quarter and trimmed its full-year outlook due to weakness in Asia and Europe.

** CARLISLE COS INC, Monday close $51.91

The diversified manufacturer’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ expectations as it sold more at higher prices.

** NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD, Monday close $14.15

The owner of the world’s largest land-drilling fleet faced struggles including shortages of key materials and the disruptions of shifting rigs to new areas.

** NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP, Monday close $72.19

Analysts expect higher earnings for the third-largest U.S. public railroad and look for growth in sectors like auto and intermodal shipments to offset a coal volume slump caused by mild winter weather and low natural gas prices.

** CENTENE CORP, Monday close $34.64

The health insurer posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss on rising costs for its Texas and Kentucky health plans.

** NETFLIX INC, Monday close $79.94

The results should reveal the answer to a key question: how many new subscribers were added last quarter, when viewing hours of its online service jumped? The company is in transition as it spends to expand overseas while trying to add more customers in the U.S.

** SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC, Monday close $155.94

The world’s largest real estate company and owner of U.S. malls and outlet centers reported second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) rose more than 18 percent, easily beating estimates, and raised its outlook and dividend.

** AFLAC INC, Monday close $42.41

The insurer should see a rise in quarterly profit when it reports, boosted by strong sales in its Japanese unit.

** PANERA BREAD CO, Monday close $142.72

Has an executive shuffle hurt the company’s run as one of the restaurant industry’s top performers? That’s among the questions that may be asked when the company reports its quarterly results.

** PENTAIR INC, Monday close $39.61

The U.S.-based maker of pumps and filters reported a 7.7 percent rise in earnings that topped analysts’ expectations, helped by higher selling prices for its pumps and filters, which are used in applications including municipal water systems and homes.

** ILLINOIS TOOL WORK INC, Monday close $53.57

The stronger dollar could hit the company’s second-quarter earnings, especially because ITW has more European sales than many other diversified U.S. industrials.

** VMWARE INC, Monday close $89.23

The software maker said it will acquire privately held Nicira Inc for $1.05 billion in cash to expand its portfolio and establish a leading position in virtualized networks.

** NRG ENERGY INC, Monday close $19.52

** GENON ENERGY INC, Monday close $2.29

NRG Energy, which offered to buy GenOn, said it will cut net headcount by 500 employees in the combined company to reduce overlaps in work groups.