MARKET PULSE-Apple, Avon, Mastercard

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

FUTURES SIGNAL SLIGHT GAINS

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.3 to 0.5 percent. [ .N]

** APPLE INC, Tuesday close $610.76, up 0.5 pct premarket

The world’s most valuable technology corporation on Tuesday allowed a rare glimpse into a zealously guarded internal hardware design process that has produced some of the world’s most celebrated consumer electronics.

** COMCAST CORP, Tuesday close $32.55

The company posted a higher quarterly profit, driven by customer additions for the Internet and phone services.

** BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC, Tuesday close $9.10

The for-profit education provider said the accreditation body for its university has postponed its visit and extended the submission deadline for a compliance report.

** AVON PRODUCTS INC, Tuesday close $15.49, down 3 pct premarket

The struggling beauty products company reported that its second quarter profit plunged 70 percent as it again sold fewer items and the number of active sales representatives fell 3 percent.

** HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC, Tuesday close $43.23

The U.S. motorcycle maker reported a 29.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, as its success in attracting young motorcycle buyers helped push sales higher.

** INTERCONTINENTALEXCHANGE INC, Tuesday close $131.22

The trans-Atlantic commodities exchange and clearing house is expected to report higher earnings before markets open, on the back of strong demand for its over-the-counter energy products.

** MASTERCARD INC, Tuesday close $436.57, up 2.1 pct premarket

The world’s second-largest credit and debit card processing network is expected to post a higher second-quarter profit before markets open as more people across the globe use cards instead of cash. However, investors will be scanning its earnings for signs of a slowdown in consumer spending as global economic indicators weaken.

** DIGITAL RIVER INC, Tuesday close $17.79,

The e-commerce services provider reported quarterly revenue below analysts’ expectations on Tuesday, citing weak PC sales, and cut its full-year outlook.

FBR Capital Markets cut its price target on the stock.

** ATMEL CORP, Tuesday close $5.86

The chipmaker’s second-quarter profit beat Wall Street estimates as margins improved.

Several analysts cut their price targets on the stock.

** SPX CORP, Tuesday close $60.72

The diversified U.S. manufacturer is expected to report an almost 19 percent drop in second-quarter profit when it reports results before markets open, as it continues to incur costs to digest ClydeUnion, the British pump maker it bought last year.