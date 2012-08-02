MARKET PULSE-Knight Capital, MGIC, Green Mountain, Monster

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks on the move on Thursday:

DOW DOWN 0.82 PCT, S&P DOWN 0.92 PCT, NASDAQ DOWN 0.32 PCT

U.S. stocks fell, putting the S&P on track for its fourth straight decline after comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed investors.

** MGIC INVESTMENT CORP, $1.06, down 56.7 pct

The mortgage insurer will have to add another $200 million in capital to its main risk-laden unit in order to continue writing insurance throughout the United States as its risk ratios continue to climb.

** KNIGHT CAPITAL GROUP INC, $3.43, down 50.6 pct

The trading firm said it is being forced to raise money after an erroneous trading position wiped out $440 million of the firm’s capital.

** HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INC, $4.23, down 50 pct

U.S. health regulators declined to approve an injected version of Baxter International Inc’s BAX.N immune deficiency drug that relies on Halozyme’s technology.

Several analysts have cut their price target for the stock.

** GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD, $3.16, up 51 pct

The debt-laden drybulk shipper said its lenders agreed to relax some provisions under its credit facilities.

** AEROPOSTALE INC, $13.26, down 31.8 pct

The company lowered its second-quarter forecast, as its higher priced merchandise did not sync well with shoppers.

** UNITED ONLINE INC, $5.30, up 2.4 pct

The online consumer products and services provider posted better-than-expected quarterly results and gave a third-quarter revenue forecast above analyst expectations. It also said it plans to separate into two independent publicly traded companies.

** GREEN MOUNTAIN COFFEE ROASTERS INC, $23.24, up 29.8 pct

The maker of Keurig coffee brewers and corresponding K-cup coffee refills stock jumped as much as 31 percent on Thursday, as some short-sellers moved to cover their positions after the company gave a forecast seen as more reliable than prior ones.

** INCYTE CORP, $19.99, down 20 pct

The company released second-quarter results that beat analysts estimates and forecast 2012 revenue from sales from its jakafi net product.

** AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $9.86, up 26 pct

The company said U.S health regulators expressed concerns on the overall survival rate in patients on the company’s experimental kidney cancer drug, sending its shares to a near two-year low.

** FIRST SOLAR INC, $18.90, up 27.7 pct

The biggest U.S. solar panel maker, posted profits that topped Wall Street forecasts on Wednesday and raised its full-year profit forecast even as the solar industry struggles.

Brokerages Robert W. Baird & Co and Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the stock to their top ratings and several analysts have raised their price targets.

** ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC, $14.26, up 21 pct

The company released second-quarter results that beat analysts expectations.

** YELP INC, $22.33, up 18.6 pct

The customer reviews website’s second-quarter revenue jumped 67 percent as it signed up more advertisers, and the company raised its revenue forecast riding on partnerships.

** HOMEOWNERS CHOICE INC, $5.39, up 22.5 pct

The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.

** CBEYOND INC, $8.12 up 20 pct

The telecom and data services company posted a surprise profit on a jump in demand for its cloud products. ID:nL4E8J240T]

** MEDASSETS INC, $15.06, up 17 pct

The healthcare IT company posted quarterly results that comfortably beat analysts’ estimates and forecast a strong full year, buoyed by continued growth across all its segments and earlier-than-expected recognition of some performance fees.

Several analysts raised their target price for the stock.

** PGT INC, $3.09, up 16 pct

The company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates.

** HORNBECK OFFSHORE INC, $35.63, down 14 pct

The company’s quarterly profit missed analysts’ estimates and the oilfield services provider said it expects drilling activity in the U.S. Gulf to continue to be impacted by bureaucratic delays.

** LIVEPERSON INC, $16.01, down 11 pct

The chat software provider reported a lower second-quarter profit as litigation and acquisition costs rose.

** OFFICEMAX INC, 4.96, up 16 pct

The U.S. office supplies chain reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost-cutting, and reinstated its dividend.

** CHEMTURA CORP, $14.93, up 15 pct

It reported second-quarter results, but there is no estimate comparison. The company also said it approved an increase in its share repurchase program.

** SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC, $20.87, up 16 pct

The company’s stock rose over 15 percent in morning trade, after the phone billing software maker reported second-quarter results above estimates.

** STAAR SURGICAL CO, $6.33, up 23 pct

The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

** AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR CORP, $4.12, up 16 pct

The power technology company reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss as revenue from its wind energy business jumped nearly fourfold, sending its shares up 14 percent in early morning trade.

** PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES INC, $97.94, up 15 pct

The debt collector posted strong second-quarter results that topped estimates. The stock touched its life-high.

** WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP, $34.86, down 14.5 pct

The company reported lower-than-expected second-quarter revenue.

Evercore Partners and Credit Suisse cut their target price for the stock.

** SYMMETRY MEDICAL INC, $8.61, up 15 pct

The company reported earnings that beat market estimates by a cent as sales at its Symmetry Surgical segment grew, and the Orthopaedic-implants maker reiterated its full-year outlook.

** FINANCIAL ENGINES INC, $19.95, up 10 pct

The investment management firm’s quarterly results beat analysts’ estimates as revenue rose and it controlled more assets in its books.

** INTEST CORP, $2.77, down 16 pct

The company reported disappointing quarterly results.

** TESORO CORP, $31.32, up 12 pct

The company said it aims to ship more cut-price North Dakota Bakken crude to its Washington state refinery than originally planned.

Dahlman Rose & Co raised its target price for the stock.

** STURM RUGER AND CO INC, $43.96, down 10.5 pct

The Gun maker posted stronger quarterly results as higher demand for its new rifles and pistols boosted sales.

** ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO, $28.69, down 16 pct

The teen clothing retailer estimated quarterly profit at about half what analysts expected after sales in stores open at least a year fell 10 percent.

Several analysts cut their target price for the stock.

** COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC, $10.15, up 11.5 pct

Its quarterly results beat analysts’ estimates.

** LEAPFROG ENTERPRISES INC, $9.77, down 15 pct

The toy maker said in a conference call with analysts that it is cautious about the second half of the year and expects increased competition amid a potentially tougher economic climate around the world. The company also forecast a third-quarter profit that could miss Wall Street expectations by 4 cents.

** CAVIUM INC, $30.04, up 9 pct

The chipmaker’s second-quarter earnings comfortably beat estimates and it forecast a current-quarter profit above expectations.

** ZUMIEZ INC, $32.51, down 9.5 pct

The company reported same store sales results for the month of July that were below market expectations.

** ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC, $19.77, up 12.3 pct

The company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts’ expectations.

** SMART BALANCE INC, $10.76, up 13 pct

The company reported second-quarter earnings in line with analysts’ expectations, but forecast better-than-expected full-year 2012 and full-year 2013 revenue.

** MONSTER WORLDWIDE INC, $6.01, down 15 pct The company’s profit more than halved and the online recruitment firm forecast weak third-quarter results due to soft demand in Europe, sending its shares to a lifetime low.

** WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC, $43.01, down 12 pct

The weight management company slashed its full-year profit forecast after its second-quarter sales were hurt by a drop in the number of people attending its meetings.

J.P. Morgan Securities cut its target price for the stock.

** H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC, $16.08, up 14.5 pct

The company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates.

** MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LLC, $38.56, up 10 pct

Macquarie-owned broadcast transmission provider Arqiva is exploring options to refinance its 3.4 billion pounds ($5.3 billion) of debt raised when Macquarie acquired National Grid Wireless in 2007.

** EAGLE MATERIALS INC, $36.07, up 6 pct

Its first-quarter results were above market estimates.

** GAP INC, $32.29, up 9.7 pct

Discounts drew U.S. shoppers to malls in July, helping many retailers report healthy sales gains in what is typically a clearance month heading into the back-to-school season.

The company reported a rise in sales in the second-quarter and forecast second-quarter earnings above estimates.

** SEALED AIR CORP, $13.01, down 17.6 pct

The company’s shares fell to a three-year low after lower demand hurt second-quarter results, and the company known for its Bubble Wrap, Instapak and Jiffy brands slashed its 2012 profit forecast.

** FTI CONSULTING INC, $23.09, down 8 pct

The stock fell to an almost six year-low a day after the business advisory firm revised its full-year outlook largely below Wall Street estimates.

** WESTERN REFINING INC, $24.31, up 4 pct

The U.S. oil refiner posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by lower operating costs and higher output.

** BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO, $32.82, down 7.8 pct

** GILEAD SCIENCES INC, $58.35, up 9 pct

Bristol-Myers said it encountered a safety issue in a mid-stage trial testing its closely watched experimental hepatitis C treatment.

The news boded well for Gilead - Bristol’s closest competitor in the race to market the new kind of hepatitis C treatment. Robert W. Baird & Co raised its price target on the stock.

** ELLIE MAE INC, $23.15, up 19 pct

The software maker for mortgage professionals forecast third-quarter profit well above analysts’ expectations, prompting several brokerages to raise their price targets on the stock.

Several analysts raised their target price for the stock.

** NEWPORT CORP, $12.10, up 10 pct

The company reported second-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ expectations.

** LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC, $2.44, down 7 pct

The content delivery network provider posted a smaller quarterly loss on higher demand from cloud computing customers but forecast third-quarter revenue that fell short of estimates.

** OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP, $21.55, up 11.7 pct

The loan servicer’s second-quarter net income rose 70 percent as it gained from servicing and subservicing fees and fewer people defaulted on loans.

** METLIFE INC, $31.76, up 4 pct

The largest U.S. life insurer, doubled in the second quarter after a huge gain on derivatives tied to falling interest rates, and operating results at the company beat Wall Street expectations on double-digit growth in the Americas.

** CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC, $4.85, down 2 pct

The world’s second-largest outdoor advertising company’s stock fell to a three year-low after the company said macroeconomic conditions were hurting international revenue in the current quarter.

** GENPACT LTD, $18.14, up 6 pct

The business process and technology services provider said U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital Partners will buy a 30 percent stake in the company from General Atlantic and Oak Hill Capital Partners.

** CIGNA CORP, $41.49, up 3 pct

The insurer reported a better-than-expected profit as its takeover of Medicare specialist HealthSpring helped boost premiums and fees, and the company raised its 2012 earnings forecast.

** SPECTRA ENERGY, $29.51, down 3 pct

The natural gas pipeline operator reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as oil and natural gas prices fell, and the company said it expects weak commodity prices to affect full-year results.