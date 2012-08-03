MARKET PULSE-Knight Capital, Procter & Gamble, Molycorp

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:

S&P 500 LOSING STREAK MAY END

U.S. stocks index futures added to gains on Friday following the July nonfarm payroll report, which was stronger than expected. Futures for the S&P 500 were up 1.37 pct, those for Dow Jones rose 1.19 pct and those for the Nasdaq 100 were up 1.51 pct.

** KNIGHT CAPITAL GROUP INC, $2.58, down 8.1 pct premarket

The stock is set for another fall, two days after a $440 million trading loss that has cast doubt on the company’s ability to survive.

** PROCTER & GAMBLE CO, Thursday close $63.51, up 1.4 pct premarket

The consumer packaged goods maker’s chief executive said it has cut 2,000 non-manufacturing jobs, ahead of 1,600 planned by June 30.

** MOLYCORP INC, Thursday close $16.07, down 16 pct premarket

The company posted a loss after rare earth prices continued to sag in the second quarter and said slumping cash flow would force it to secure more financing to fund 2012 capital spending.

ThinkEquity LLC and Dahlman Rose & Co cut their target price for the stock.

** MGIC INVESTMENT CORP, Thursday close $0.88, up 8 pct premarket

The company will have to add another $200 million in capital to its main unit, MGIC, in order to continue writing insurance throughout the United States as the mortgage insurer’s risk ratios continue to climb.

FBR Capital Markets and Barclays Capital cut their target price for the stock.

** EOG RESOURCES INC, Thursday close $96.12, up 3.8 pct premarket

The company’s second-quarter profit rose 33 percent, topping expectations, as the amount of oil it produced jumped more than 50 percent.

Citi Investment Research raised its target price for the stock.

** WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC, Thursday close $62.38, up 0.9 pct premarket

The health insurer reported a quarterly profit that beat market expectations on higher premium revenue and raised its full-year earnings outlook.

** FREEPORT MCMORAN COPPER & GOLD INC FCX.N, Thursday close $32.69, up 1 pct premarket

Indonesia has awarded mineral export permits to 55 companies, the company is one of a few that have already received permits.

** LINKEDIN CORP Thursday close $93.51, up 9 pct premarket

The professional networking site reported higher-than-expected revenue and raised its full-year outlook as it pocketed more money from subscribers, services aimed at businesses and advertising.

** ZIPCAR INC, Thursday close $10.63, down 29 pct premarket

The U.S. car-sharing industry leader cut its 2012 revenue forecast as rising competition puts brakes on the company’s growth.

** OPENTABLE INC, Thursday close $34.15, up 18.6 pct premarket

The company posted quarterly results that beat analysts’ estimates as more customers used its websites to reserve tables for dining-out, and the company raised its full-year forecast betting on international expansion and bookings through mobile phones.

** SKULLCANDY INC, Thursday close $13.85, up 10 pct premarket

The headphone maker posted higher-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a robust growth in sales.

** MASTEC INC, Thursday close $15.98, up 5 pct premarket

The company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates and raised its full year outlook.

** BODY CENTRAL CORP, Thursday close $9.59, down 19 pct premarket

The women’s apparel retailer forecast current-quarter results below analysts’ expectations and cut its full-year outlook, saying it was not confident about sales trends for its fall assortment.

Jefferies & Co cut its price target for the stock.

** EXIDE TECHNOLOGIES, Thursday close $2.88, down 13 pct premarket

The company posted a wider first-quarter loss, hurt by higher pricing of spent batteries in North America, sending its shares down 13 percent in after-market trade.

** MERCADOLIBRE INC Thursday close $66.52, up 15 pct premarket

The online trading service provider posted a higher-than-expected profit on sales of merchandise on its ecommerce platforms.

J.P. Morgan Securities raised its rating on the stock to “overweight.”

** GLU MOBILE INC, Thursday close $4.66, down 7.9 pct

The video-game developer forecast a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter.

** COMSCORE INC, Thursday close $15.45, down 11 pct post market

The online data tracking service company posted a quarterly profit on an adjusted basis, but cut its full-year revenue forecast due to weakness in its TV copy testing business and a weak euro.

** VIACOM INC, Thursday close $45.83, up 4 pct premarket

The entertainment content company posted lower-than-expected profit, hurt by weak advertising sales at its U.S. cable networks and a poor showing at the box office for its movie studios.

** NYSE EURONEXT, Thursday close $25.58, down 0.4 pct post market

The transatlantic exchange, booked a 9 percent drop in net revenue and a 20 percent fall in net income for the second quarter, driven by losses across its three main business lines.

** REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Thursday close $136.47, up 0.4 pct post market

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration may decide whether to approve the company’s Zaltrap drug for treating colon cancer.

** ON Semiconductor Corp, Thursday close $6.84, down 7 pct post market

Power-management chipmaker reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in orders, and forecast third-quarter revenue below estimates.

Several analysts have lowered their price target for the stock.

** BLUE NILE INC, Thursday close $23.75, up 22 pct post market

The diamond retailer forecast a strong full year after robust demand spurred by lower prices helped it beat analysts’ profit expectations for the first time in over a year.