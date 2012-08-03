MARKET PULSE-Blue Nile, Zipcar, Comscore, Knight Capital, Molycorp

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks on the move:

DOW UP 1.65 PCT, S&P UP 1.84 PCT, Nasdaq UP 1.91 PCT

Wall Street stocks rallied after U.S. employers hired more workers than expected last month, putting the S&P 500 on track to recover all of the losses posted during its recent four-day losing streak.

** BLUE NILE INC, $32.60, up 37 pct

The diamond retailer forecast a strong full year after robust demand spurred by lower prices helped it beat analysts’ profit expectations for the first time in over a year.

0955 ET

** ZIPCAR INC, $6.90, down 35 pct

The U.S. car-sharing industry leader cut its 2012 revenue forecast as rising competition puts brakes on the company’s growth.

0947 ET

** MAXLINEAR INC, $5.97, up 30 pct

The company reported second-quarter results that beat market expectations, and forecast better-than-expected third-quarter revenue.

1023 ET

** MOLYCORP INC, $11.88, down 26 pct

The stocks tumbled to its lowest in two years, after the rare earth miner reported a net loss and said it may need to raise additional capital to complete its Mountain Pass mine development in California.

ThinkEquity LLC, Piper Jaffray and Dahlman Rose & Co cut their target price for the stock.

1110 ET

** HEALTH NET INC, $17.45, down 23 pct

The company released second-quarter results that beat analysts’ expectations, but cut its full year outlook.

0944 ET

** COMSCORE INC, $12, down 22 pct

The online data tracking service company posted a quarterly profit on an adjusted basis, but cut its full-year revenue forecast due to weakness in its TV copy testing business and a weak euro.

0953 ET

** M/A-COM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC, $13.01, down 23 pct

The company reported third-quarter results that beat market expectations, but forecast lower-than-expected fourth-quarter and full-year results.

Several analysts have cut their target price for the stock.

1114 ET

** KNIGHT CAPITAL GROUP INC, $3.15, up 22 pct

The stock reversed premarkets losses, two days after a $440 million trading loss that has cast doubt on the company’s ability to survive.

0938 ET

** OBAGI MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC, $11.80, down 21 pct

The company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates, but forecast lower-than-expected third-quarter results.

Cantor Fitzgerald cut its rating of the stock to “hold” and Canaccord Genuity cut its target price.

0940 ET

** MERCADOLIBRE INC, $80.47, up 21 pct

The online trading service provider posted a higher-than-expected profit on sales of merchandise on its ecommerce platforms.

J.P. Morgan Securities raised its rating on the stock to “overweight.”

0952 ET

** PROS HOLDINGS INC, $15.45, up 21 pct

The company’s quarterly results beat market estimates on Thursday.

1107 ET

** UNION DRILLING INC, $4.47, up 19 pct

The company reported second-quarter results that beat market expectations.

BMO Capital Markets raised its rating of the stock to “outperform.”

1026 ET

** OPENTABLE INC, $40.52, up 19 pct

The company posted quarterly results that beat analysts’ estimates as more customers used its websites to reserve tables for dining-out, and the company raised its full-year forecast betting on international expansion and bookings through mobile phones.

0948 ET

** ATRICURE INC, $6.61, down 18 pct

The company said its chief executive has resigned.

J.P. Morgan Securities cut its rating on the stock to “market perform,” while Canaccord Genuity cut its target price.

1026 ET

** GLOBUS MEDICAL INC, $14.05, up 17 pct

The company’s stock rose in its market debut after the spinal implant manufacturer slashed its offering size.

1015 ET

** ZAGG INC, $8.91, 17 pct

The company reported second-quarter results in line with market expectations, but forecast lower-than-expected full year revenue.

1027 ET

** BODY CENTRAL CORP, $7.90, down 17 pct

The women’s apparel retailer forecast current-quarter results below analysts’ expectations and cut its full-year outlook, saying it was not confident about sales trends for its fall assortment.

Jefferies & Co cut its price target for the stock.

0950 ET

** LINKEDIN CORP, $107.18, up 14.5 pct

The professional networking site reported higher-than-expected revenue and raised its full-year outlook as it pocketed more money from subscribers, services aimed at businesses and advertising.

0946 ET

** DOLBY LABS INC, $30.85, down 14 pct

The company forecast full-year revenue below Wall Street analysts’ expectations as it sees weak demand for its audio technology from makers of DVD and Blu-Ray players.

0946 ET

** AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC, $6.41, up 14 pct

The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

0933 ET

** THOR INDUSTRIES INC, $30.91, up 13.5 pct

The company reported preliminary fourth-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ expectations.

1019 ET

** SYNAPTICS INC, $28.67, up 13 pct

The touchpad maker said it expects recent acquisitions and product launches to grow revenue in the second half of its fiscal year.

1112 ET

** ITT CORP, $20.44, up 12 pct

The company’s adjusted quarterly profit easily beat market expectations on strong sales to the U.S. mining, chemical and industrial markets.

1029 ET

** NETSPEND HOLDINGS INC, $9.24, up 12 pct

The pre-paid debit card company posted a quarterly profit above analysts’ expectations, helped by an increase in the number of active cards, and raised its forecast for the full year.

Wedbush Securities Inc and Janney Capital Markets raised their target price for the stock.

0935 ET

** FEI CO, $51.86, up 11 pct

The company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts’ expectations.

1034 ET

** EOG RESOURCES INC, $106.90, up 11 pct

The company’s second-quarter profit rose 33 percent, topping expectations, as the amount of oil it produced jumped more than 50 percent.

Citi Investment Research raised its target price for the stock.

0943 ET

** VIASAT INC, $34.09, down 10 pct

The company reported a surprise first-quarter profit.

1040 ET

** WESTPORT INNOVATIONS INC , $38.05, up 10 pct

The company, which develops natural gas-powered engines, posted narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. Revenue beat market expectations.

1033 ET

** KODIAK OIL & GAS CORP, $8.31, up 10 pct

The company reported second-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates.

0951 ET

** SKULLCANDY INC, $15.06, up 9 pct

The headphone maker posted higher-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a robust growth in sales.

0949 ET

** GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC, $22.81, down 8 pct

The company reported second-quarter results that missed analysts’ expectations and lowered its revenue and gross profit margin outlook for its construction materials segment.

1110 ET

** WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC, $57.80, down 7.2 pct

The health insurer reported a quarterly profit that beat market expectations on higher premium revenue and raised its full-year earnings outlook.

0944 ET

** GLU MOBILE INC, $4.33, down 7 pct

The video-game developer forecast a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter.

0952 ET

** MASTEC INC, $17.03, up 6.5 pct

The company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates and raised its full year outlook.

0949 ET

** ON Semiconductor Corp, $6.48, down 5.2 pct

Power-management chipmaker reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in orders, and forecast third-quarter revenue below estimates.

Several analysts have lowered their price target for the stock.

0955 ET

** EXIDE TECHNOLOGIES, $2.80, down 2.8 pct

The company posted a wider first-quarter loss, hurt by higher pricing of spent batteries in North America.

0951 ET

** REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $139.63, up 2.3 pct

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration may decide whether to approve the company’s Zaltrap drug for treating colon cancer.

0954 ET

** PROCTER & GAMBLE CO, $64.95, up 2.3 pct

The consumer packaged goods maker posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit despite a drop in sales, just weeks after the world’s largest household products maker took the blame for its disappointing performance and said it was focusing on ways to improve.

0941 ET

** MGIC INVESTMENT CORP, $0.87, down 1.1 pct

The company will have to add another $200 million in capital to its main unit, MGIC, in order to continue writing insurance throughout the United States as the mortgage insurer’s risk ratios continue to climb.

FBR Capital Markets and Barclays Capital cut their target price for the stock.

0942 ET

** FREEPORT MCMORAN COPPER & GOLD INC, $33.03, up 1 pct

Indonesia has awarded mineral export permits to 55 companies, the company is one of a few that have already received permits.

0945 ET