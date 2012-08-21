MARKET PULSE-Facebook, Dell, Cheniere Energy, Groupon

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:

U.S. STOCK FUTURES SIGNAL GAINS

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.2 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.32 percent at 0911 GMT.

** FACEBOOK INC, Monday close $20.01, down 1.2 pct premarket

The social networking site’s director Peter Thiel sold roughly $400 million worth of shares in the company last week, cashing out most of his stake, according to a regulatory filing.

** DELL INC, Monday close $12.56

The PC maker, which has been training its sights on serving larger enterprise customers over the past few years, will update markets on the plight of a PC industry beset by smartphones and tablets when it reports second-quarter results.

** BEST BUY CO INC, Monday close $18.16

The world’s largest consumer electronics chain reports quarterly results, having just named Hubert Joly as its CEO on Monday.

** CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP, Monday close $24.53

China Investment Corp and the Government of Singapore Investment Corp have invested a combined $1 billion in U.S.-based Cheniere Energy’s planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

** GROUPON INC, Monday close $4.65, down 2 pct premarket

Barclays Capital downgraded Groupon stock to “underweight” from “overweight” and slashed its price target as the company faces a slowdown at its core daily deal business.

** URBAN OUTFITTERS INC, Monday close $31.28, up 17 pct premarket

The clothing retailer’s quarterly results handily beat Wall Street expectations on Monday as its namesake store attracted more shoppers.

** WET SEAL INC, Monday close $3.08

The women’s apparel retailer announces results after it fired its CEO in July on eleven consecutive months of declining same-store sales.

** DSW INC, Monday close $61.23

The footwear retailer posted higher-than-expected quarterly results as value-conscious customers continued to shop at its stores.

** MEDTRONIC INC, Monday close 41.45

The world’s biggest heart device maker reports results that should offer some detail on the performance of its cardiac rhythm management business and spine business amid continued weak demand in both markets.

** BARNES & NOBLE INC, Monday close $12.35

The largest U.S. bookstore chain reports first-quarter earnings and updates markets on whether the sales of its Nook improved after a depressing spring.

** NORDSON CORP, Monday close $55.00

The maker of precision dispensing machines, used in manufacturing of consumer goods, forecast a strong fourth quarter on Monday after it posted a quarterly profit above analysts’ estimates.

** TRINA SOLAR LTD, Monday close $4.84

The China-based company reported a second-quarter loss on a slump in panel prices.

** LA-Z-BOY INC, Monday close $13.60

The furniture maker and retailer reports first-quarter results.