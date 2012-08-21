CORRECTED-MARKET PULSE-Facebook, Tech Data, Best Buy, Cheniere Energy, Groupon

(Corrects item 4 to say Life Partners is not a life insurer, but trades in the secondary market for life insurance)

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:

(For The Day Ahead newsletter click on link.reuters.com/mex49s)

WALL ST POISED TO MAKE FOUR-YEAR HIGH

U.S. stock index futures edged higher with Wall Street looking set to make another run at a 4-year high.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.26 percent, Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 0.24 percent while the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.29 percent.

** FACEBOOK INC, Monday close $20.01, down 1.1 pct premarket

The social networking site’s director Peter Thiel sold roughly $400 million worth of shares in the company last week, cashing out most of his stake, according to a regulatory filing.

** BEST BUY CO INC, Monday close $18.16, down 9.3 pct premarket

The world’s largest consumer electronics chain reported a decline in same-store sale - its eighth in the last nine quarters - highlighting the tough task ahead for new CEO Hubert Joly as he tries to engineer a turnaround.

** TECH DATA CORP, Monday close $52.15, down 8 pct premarket

Technology products distributor Tech Data Corp’s quarterly profit fell much short of analysts’ estimates, pulled down by a stronger dollar and a fall in margins, and the company forecast declining third-quarter sales in the Americas.

** LIFE PARTNERS HOLDINGS INC, $1.30, up 8 pct premarket

The company, which trades in the secondary market for life insurers, said a Texas district judge refused to grant state officials the right to block the company from doing business or appoint a receiver.

** CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP, Monday close $24.53

China Investment Corp and the Government of Singapore Investment Corp have invested a combined $1 billion in U.S.-based Cheniere Energy’s planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

** GROUPON INC, Monday close $4.65, down 2.5 pct premarket

Barclays Capital downgraded Groupon stock to “underweight” from “overweight” and slashed its price target as the company faces a slowdown at its core daily deal business.

** URBAN OUTFITTERS INC, Monday close $31.28, up 15.5 pct premarket

The clothing retailer’s quarterly results handily beat Wall Street expectations on Monday as its namesake store attracted more shoppers.

** H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC, Monday close $17.50, up 13 pct premarket

The industrial equipment maker declared a one-time special cash dividend of $7 per share.

** NORDSON CORP, Monday close $55.00, up 14 pct premarket

The maker of precision dispensing machines, used in manufacturing of consumer goods, forecast a strong fourth quarter on Monday after it posted a quarterly profit above analysts’ estimates.

** TRINA SOLAR LTD, Monday close $4.84, down 5 pct

China-based Trina Solar Ltd reported its fourth straight quarterly loss on a slump in selling prices and the company cut its full-year shipment outlook for solar panels.

** DSW INC, Monday close $61.23

The footwear retailer posted higher-than-expected quarterly results as value-conscious customers continued to shop at its stores.

** MEDTRONIC INC, Monday close 41.45, down 1.6 pct premarket

The world’s biggest heart device maker reported higher quarterly earnings as sales in its smaller divisions outweighed continued weakness in its key cardiac rhythm management unit.

** BARNES & NOBLE INC, Monday close $12.35

The largest U.S. bookstore chain reports first-quarter earnings and updates markets on whether the sales of its Nook improved after a depressing spring.

** DELL INC, Monday close $12.56

The PC maker, which has been training its sights on serving larger enterprise customers over the past few years, will update markets on the plight of a PC industry beset by smartphones and tablets when it reports second-quarter results.

** LA-Z-BOY INC, Monday close $13.60

The furniture maker and retailer reports first-quarter results. (Compiled by Avik Das in Bangalore)