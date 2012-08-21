MARKET PULSE-Facebook, Daktronics, Urban Outfitters, Nordson

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks on the move on Tuesday:

WALL ST HITS FOUR-YEAR HIGH

Wall Street hit a four-year high as equity markets continue to grind steadily higher on hopes that central banks will act in the near future to stimulate their economies.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.19 percent, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.35 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.52 percent. (0958 ET)

** FACEBOOK INC, $19.70, down 2.2 pct (1015 ET)

The social networking site’s director Peter Thiel sold roughly $400 million worth of shares in the company last week, cashing out most of his stake, according to a regulatory filing.

** SuperMedia Inc, $3.96, up 53 pct

** Dex One Corp, $1.78, up 43 pct (1030 ET)

The directory publishers said they will combine in a stock-for-stock merger.

** BEST BUY CO INC, $16.60, down 8.5 pct (0936 ET)

The world’s largest consumer electronics chain cut its fiscal-year profit outlook citing lower expectations for industrywide sales and uncertainty about key product introductions, and the company suspended its share buybacks for the year.

** DELL INC, $12.71, up 1.2 pct (0944 ET)

The PC maker, which has been training its sights on serving larger enterprise customers over the past few years, will update markets on the plight of a PC industry beset by smartphones and tablets when it reports second-quarter results.

** GROUPON INC, $4.46, down 4.3 pct (0939 ET)

Barclays Capital downgraded Groupon stock to “underweight” from “overweight” and slashed its price target as the company faces a slowdown at its core daily deal business.

** GLOBE SPECIALTY METALS INC, $15.55, up 10 percent (1010 ET)

The company reported higher quarterly sales and profit and raised its annual dividend by 25 percent.

** DAKTRONICS INC, $9.93, up 23.7 pct (0937 ET)

The electronic scoreboard and billboard maker reported better-than-expected quarterly results on high-margin contracts in its live events and transportation segments, and forecast higher sales in the second quarter.

** URBAN OUTFITTERS INC, $36.40, up 16.4 pct (0940 ET)

The clothing retailer’s quarterly results handily beat Wall Street expectations on Monday as its namesake store attracted more shoppers.

** REX ENERGY CORP, $13.04, up 8 pct (1034 ET)

Capital One Southcoast Inc upgraded its rating on the oil and natural gas producer’s stock to “strong buy” on its exposure to the Utica shale after rivals such as Gulfport Energy Corp announced positive results from the shale.

** LIFE PARTNERS HOLDINGS INC, $1.40, up 12 pct (0938 ET)

The company, which trades in the secondary market for life insurers, said a Texas district judge refused to grant state officials the right to block the company from doing business or appoint a receiver.

** NETLIST INC, $1.91, up 12.2 pct (1026 ET)

The computer memory system maker said its flagship HyperCloud memory modules have shown improved data transfer speed on IBM Corp’s servers.

** NORDSON CORP, $61.20, up 11 pct (0940 ET)

The maker of precision dispensing machines, used in manufacturing of consumer goods, forecast a strong fourth quarter on Monday after it posted a quarterly profit above analysts’ estimates.

** AMERICAN WOODMARK CORP, $20.14, up 10.4 pct (0952 ET)

The kitchen cabinet maker posted better-than-expected quarterly results as margins improved.

** H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC, $19.04, up 8.7 pct (0940 ET)

The industrial equipment maker declared a one-time special cash dividend of $7 per share.

** DSW INC, $64.44, up 5.3 pct (0942 ET)

The footwear retailer posted higher-than-expected quarterly results as value-conscious customers continued to shop at its stores.

** BARNES & NOBLE INC, $12.68, up 2.6 pct (0943 ET)

The largest U.S. bookstore chain reported a smaller first-quarter net loss helped by a pickup in sales of digital content and the popularity of the Fifty Shades series.

** TRINA SOLAR LTD, $4.88, up 0.9 pct (0941 ET)

China-based Trina Solar Ltd reported its fourth straight quarterly loss on a slump in selling prices and the company cut its full-year shipment outlook for solar panels.

** RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC, $29.99, down 6.6 pct (0949 ET)

The diversified manufacturer reported a lower quarterly profit due to weakness at its Aerostar division.

** TECH DATA CORP, $50.02, down 3.8 pct (0936 ET)

Technology products distributor Tech Data Corp’s quarterly profit fell much short of analysts’ estimates, pulled down by a stronger dollar and a fall in margins, and the company forecast declining third-quarter sales in the Americas.

** MEDTRONIC INC, $41.22, down 0.6 pct (0943 ET)

The world’s biggest heart device maker reported higher quarterly earnings in line with Wall Street forecasts, but sales in its key cardiac rhythm management unit showed continued weakness.

** CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP, $24.66, up 0.5 pct (0938 ET)

China Investment Corp and the Government of Singapore Investment Corp have invested a combined $1 billion in U.S.-based Cheniere Energy’s planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant, a source with knowledge of the matter said.