MARKET PULSE-Dell, Toll Brothers, Key Tronic, Ultra Clean

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:
U.S. stock index futures eased as weak export data from Japan underscored the headwinds facing the global economy.
S&P 500 futures were down 3.2 points, Dow Jones industrial average futures were down 19 points and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 2 points.
** DELL INC, Tuesday close $12.34, down 5 pct post market.
The PC maker warned of a challenging second half and slashed its full-year earnings outlook as customers cut back on computer purchases ahead of the launch of Microsoft’s Windows 8 software.
** TOLL BROTHERS INC, Tuesday close $31.81
The largest luxury homebuilder in the United States posted strong third-quarter results.
** WET SEAL INC, Tuesday close $3.06
The women’s apparel retailer forecast a weak third quarter and adopted a shareholder rights plan.
** KEY TRONIC CORP, Tuesday close $8.00, up 16.5 pct post market
The electronics manufacturer’s quarterly profit more than doubled as it signed on more customers.
** ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS INC, Tuesday close $6.70, down 17 pct post market
The semiconductor equipment maker lowered its revenue forecast for the third quarter citing continued decline in orders.
** ALEXZA PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Tuesday close $4.03, up 11 pct post market
The company received a compliance certificate for its ADASUVE manufacturing facility from EU.
** WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC, Tuesday close $38.23, up 9 pct premarket
The upscale cookware and home goods retailer’s quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations and the company raised its full-year profit outlook for the second time this year.
Several brokerages raised their price targets on the stock.
** LA-Z-BOY INC, Tuesday close 13.50, up 7 pct post market
The furniture maker and retailer posted revenue above analysts’ expectations.
** HEWLETT-PACKARD CO, Tuesday close $19.93
The company is expected to post a quarterly loss for its third quarter.
** CAREER EDUCATION CORP, Tuesday close $3.74, down 4 pct post market
The for-profit education company said Michael Graham, its CFO of five years, has resigned.
** EATON VANCE CORP, Tuesday close $27.29
Reports results for what has been one of the toughest quarters for money managers since the financial crisis.