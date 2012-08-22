FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MARKET PULSE-Dell, Toll Brothers, Key Tronic, Ultra Clean
#Funds News
August 22, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

MARKET PULSE-Dell, Toll Brothers, Key Tronic, Ultra Clean

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

US STOCKS-FUTURES EASE AFTER JAPAN DATA, DELL CAUTION

U.S. stock index futures eased as weak export data from Japan underscored the headwinds facing the global economy.

S&P 500 futures were down 3.2 points, Dow Jones industrial average futures were down 19 points and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 2 points.

** DELL INC, Tuesday close $12.34, down 5 pct post market.

The PC maker warned of a challenging second half and slashed its full-year earnings outlook as customers cut back on computer purchases ahead of the launch of Microsoft’s Windows 8 software.

** TOLL BROTHERS INC, Tuesday close $31.81

The largest luxury homebuilder in the United States posted strong third-quarter results.

** WET SEAL INC, Tuesday close $3.06

The women’s apparel retailer forecast a weak third quarter and adopted a shareholder rights plan.

** KEY TRONIC CORP, Tuesday close $8.00, up 16.5 pct post market

The electronics manufacturer’s quarterly profit more than doubled as it signed on more customers.

** ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS INC, Tuesday close $6.70, down 17 pct post market

The semiconductor equipment maker lowered its revenue forecast for the third quarter citing continued decline in orders.

** ALEXZA PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Tuesday close $4.03, up 11 pct post market

The company received a compliance certificate for its ADASUVE manufacturing facility from EU.

** WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC, Tuesday close $38.23, up 9 pct premarket

The upscale cookware and home goods retailer’s quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations and the company raised its full-year profit outlook for the second time this year.

Several brokerages raised their price targets on the stock.

** LA-Z-BOY INC, Tuesday close 13.50, up 7 pct post market

The furniture maker and retailer posted revenue above analysts’ expectations.

** HEWLETT-PACKARD CO, Tuesday close $19.93

The company is expected to post a quarterly loss for its third quarter.

** CAREER EDUCATION CORP, Tuesday close $3.74, down 4 pct post market

The for-profit education company said Michael Graham, its CFO of five years, has resigned.

** EATON VANCE CORP, Tuesday close $27.29

Reports results for what has been one of the toughest quarters for money managers since the financial crisis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
