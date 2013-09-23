MARKET PULSE-Apple, BlackBerry, Isis, Groupon, Citigroup, Yongye

(For more market insights, including options activity, click on STXNEWS/US; for the day ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s; for the Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/faq23t)

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks on the move on Monday:

US STOCK FUTURES OFF AHEAD OF FED SPEAKERS

U.S. stocks opened mixed as traders balanced upbeat data from Germany and China with angst about the timing of Federal Reserve tapering as more top Fed officials took to the speakers’ circuit. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.07 percent, the S&P 500 was down 0.27 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.3 percent.

** APPLE INC, $494.10, up 5.7 pct (9:47 a.m. ET)

Apple Inc said it sold 9 million iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c models in their first three days on the market, the most successful iPhone launch ever.

** CIRRUS LOGIC INC, $23.67, up 7.5 pct (09:36 a.m. ET)

** RF MICRO DEVICES, $5.82, up 6 pct

** TRIQUINT SEMICONDUCTOR INC, $8.46, up 4 pct

** AVAGO TECHNOLOGIES LTD, $42.41, up 2 pct

** QUALCOMM INC, $70.01, up 1.4 pct

** SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC, $26.00, up 1.7 pct

Shares of Apple component suppliers also rose on the news.

** PANDORA MEDIA INC, $25.53, down 5 pct (10:01 a.m. ET)

The internet radio company’s shares fell after record sales of iPhones by Apple, which launched iTunes radio in September with the iOS 7. B. Riley & Co analyst Sameet Sinha said the adoption of iOS 7 is also happening faster than he expected and said it was pressuring Pandora’s stock.

** BLACKBERRY LTD, $8.44, down 3 pct (9:46 a.m. ET)

The smartphone maker’s plan to retreat from the consumer market in favor of its traditional strength serving businesses and governments is widely seen as a desperate move that industry watchers warn will only accelerate its downward spiral.

Brokerage National Bank Financial, which believes that any recovery is very unlikely for BlackBerry, cut its price target to $5 from $8, valuing the company at about $2.6 billion.

** ISIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $39.13, up 9 pct (09:54 a.m. ET)

The company said on Saturday its experimental drug substantially reduced blood fat in a mid-stage study on patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome, a rare genetic disorder in which the body does not break down fats correctly.

BMO Capital Markets and Stifel Nicolaus raised their target prices on the stock on Monday.

** GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, $24.27, up 1 pct (9:46 a.m. ET)

The industrial conglomerate signed three contracts to sell about $2.7 billion in power equipment to Algeria, as the North African country seeks to massively increase its generation capacity.

GE shares are poised to outperform the broad stock market, after lagging behind for more than a decade, as its business outgrows the economies where it operates, financial newspaper Barron’s said on Sunday.

** GROUPON INC, $12.00, down 5 pct (9:45 a.m. ET)

The daily discount deals provider failed to persuade a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the company of misleading investors about its financial prospects and internal controls before it went public in November 2011.

** CITIGROUP INC, $49.82, down 3 pct (9:44 a.m. ET)

The third-largest U.S. bank had a significant drop in trading revenue during the third quarter which could hurt the bank’s earnings, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with conversations between investors and the bank.

** MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA INC, $11.40, up 8 pct (09:46 a.m. ET)

Brokerage Craig-Hallum started coverage of the autoparts maker’s stock with a “buy” rating, according to theflyonthewall.com.

** YONGYE INTERNATIONAL INC, $6.22, up 4 pct (9:43 a.m. ET)

The China-based crop nutrient maker said it has entered into an agreement to be taken private by a consortium led by its top shareholder Full Alliance International Ltd, valuing the company at about $340 million.

** APPROACH RESOURCES INC, $25.59, up 4 pct (9:42 a.m. ET)

The oil and gas company should get a closer look for its operations in the Texas Permian Basin, where land values indicate that its shares could be worth at least 50 percent more, Barron’s reported in its Sept. 23 edition.

** AGRIUM INC, $88.28, down 2 pct (9:42 a.m. ET)

The Canadian fertilizer company warned that its potash volumes are expected to be about 30 percent lower than normal in the current quarter.

** JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS INC, $7.76, up 2 pct (9:39 a.m. ET)

The broadcast company said on Friday it ended a two month-long programming dispute with Time Warner Cable, making available its stations in Milwaukee, Green Bay/Appleton, Omaha, Nashville and Palm Springs to Time Warner Cable’s customers.

** J.C. PENNEY CO INC, $12.78, down 1 pct (9:43 a.m. ET)

The retailer is looking to raise more money, possibly through a combination of debt and equity, according to a source familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)