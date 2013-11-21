MARKET PULSE-Green Mountain Coffee, Cliffs Natural, Abercrombie & Fitch

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Thursday. Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 0.15 percent at 15,902, S&P 500 futures were up 0.18 percent at 1,782.9 and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.28 percent at 3,376.

** GREEN MOUNTAIN COFFEE ROASTERS INC, Wednesday close $61.83, up 4.7 pct premarket

The K-cup coffee pods maker said it expected stronger revenue in the second half of its fiscal 2014 as it converts unlicensed coffee pod makers to licensed partners. The company, however, gave a cautious current-quarter forecast, citing a transition to a new brewing system and weakness in U.S. consumer spending.

** VOXELJET AG, Wednesday close $39.21, down 4 pct premarket

Shares of voxeljet continued their fall after a 26 percent plunge on Wednesday after short-seller Citron Research questioned the 3D printer maker’s quarterly results. In a report on Wednesday, Citron said the Germany based company provided loans to customers to generate sales and avoid posting a loss in its first results as a public company.

Voxeljet shares closed 44 percent higher on its debut.

** ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO, Wednesday close $34.99, down 2 pct premarket

The retailer reported a quarterly loss, with comparable-store sales declining for the seventh straight quarter as the teen apparel retailer struggles with the changing tastes of young shoppers.

** CLIFFS NATURAL RESOURCES INC, Wednesday close $27.23, up 1 pct premarket

The company, one of North America’s biggest iron ore producers, said it would indefinitely suspend a $3.3 billion chromite-mining project in Canada by year-end, snubbing out faint hopes that the struggling development might be able to get back on track.

** BAZAARVOICE INC, Wednesday close $8.89, down 12 pct after market

The consumer review aggregator’s second-quarter net loss widened as total operating costs rose nearly 27 percent. The company also said its Chief Executive Stephen Collins will step down effective January.

** VALUEVISION MEDIA INC, Wednesday close $5.25, down 8.5 pct after market

The retailer, which allows customers to shop via TV, phone and the Internet, reported lower-than-expected third-quarter revenue as average price point for goods sold by the company fell 20 percent to $80.

** JOHNSON CONTROLS INC, Wednesday close $48.22, up 4 pct after market

The largest U.S. auto parts maker on Wednesday said it will increase its share buyback program by $3 billion to bring the plan to $3.65 billion over the next three years.

** AIR LEASE CORP, Wednesday close $32.76, down 4.5 pct after market

The aircraft leasing company late on Wednesday announced a secondary offering of 10.1 million shares of its Class A common stock by affiliates of Ares Management LLC, Leonard Green & Partners LP and WL Ross & Co LLC. The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

** AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, Wednesday close $2.12, down 2 pct after market

The company said it reacquired the development and marketing rights to its experimental treatment for Fabry disease from partner GlaxoSmithKline. Fabry disease is a type of rare, genetic disease caled lysosomal storage disease.

Amicus also said it acquired privately held Callidus Biopharma that develops enzyme replacement therapies for lysosomal storage diseases.

At least two brokerages downgraded the stock on Thursday.

** YUM BRANDS INC, Wednesday close $72.32

The company said it would combine the U.S. and international divisions of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell and keep its China and India units separate.

** GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, Wednesday close $165

The bank lost more than $1 billion on currency trades during the third quarter, recent regulatory filings show, offering some insight into why the firm, considered one of Wall Street’s most savvy traders, reported its worst quarter in a key trading unit since the financial crisis.

** FANNIE MAE, Wednesday close $2.75

** FREDDIE MAC, Wednesday close $2.52

The United States rejected Fairholme Capital Management’s recapitalization proposal of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, saying the only way to revamp the home loan market is through proper housing finance reform, according to Gene Sperling, a senior adviser to the president.

** GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC, Wednesday close $49.09

The Canadian apparel maker reported a 9 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by lower cotton prices and higher sales in its printwear business.

** ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC, Wednesday close $2.52

The company, said its lead cancer drug improved survival rates in patients with head-and-neck cancer, compared to those receiving chemotherapy alone.

** FOREST LABORATORIES, Wednesday close $51.42

U.S. health regulators have declined to approve a new antipsychotic drug from Forest Laboratories and Richter , citing the need for more information, including additional clinical trial data.