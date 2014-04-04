MARKET PULSE-Mercury Systems, Mylan, Chevron, Synnex, Ocean Power

(For more market insights, including options activity, click on ; for the Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s; for the Morning News Call newsletter, link.reuters.com/nex49s) U.S. stock index futures advanced modestly on Friday, putting the S&P 500 on track to hold near its record high, ahead of the monthly payrolls report. Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 0.13 percent at 16,523, S&P 500 futures were up 0.21 percent at 1,886.9 and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.25 percent at 3,639.75.

** BOEING INC, Thursday close $128.78, +0.17 pct premarket

** MERCURY SYSTEMS INC, Thursday close $13.23, +16 pct after market

Boeing is considering buying the company which supplies digital signal and image processing systems to the aerospace and defense industry, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Mercury, which has a market value of roughly $440 million, supplies to companies including Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corp , Northrop Grumman Corp and Raytheon Co.

** MYLAN INC, Thursday close $49.86, +10.81 pct premarket

The drugmaker is looking to acquire its smaller Swedish rival Meda AB in a move that would create a $23 billion company, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Meda’s chairman confirmed to Swedish news agency Direkt on Friday that the company had initial contact with Mylan and said it would make an announcement on Friday.

** CHEVRON CORP, Thursday close $119.04, +0.21 pct premarket

Brazilian judges ordered a criminal prosecution of the company and 11 employees over an oil spill in November 2011, in a process reinstated more than a year after being thrown out following a settlement with the government.

** SYNNEX CORP, Thursday close $62.42, +19 pct after market

The hardware distributor reported better-than-expected quarterly results as it benefited from higher spending on information technology and the acquisition of International Business Machines Corp’s customer-care business process outsourcing operations.

** OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC, Thursday close $3.8, -18.42 pct premarket

The company, which makes the PowerBuoy system that generates electricity from ocean waves, said it would sell shares and intends to use the proceeds for working capital expenses and to develop and test the PowerBuoy systems.

** CHINA FINANCE ONLINE CO LTD, Thursday close $5.16, +26.16 pct premarket

The Beijing-based company posted a profit in the in the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a year-ago loss, as revenue rose five-fold to $25.8 million on strong demand for its brokerage services in Hong Kong and China.

The company’s profit was 7 cents per American depository share in the quarter, compared with a loss of 22 cents per ADS a year earlier.

** BANK OF AMERICA CORP, Thursday close $17.15, +0.23 pct premarket

The bank is close to settling with a U.S. consumer regulator over the sale of services sold as add-ons to credit cards, sources familiar with the talks said.

** GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, Thursday close $52.72, -0.13 pct premarket

** AMGEN INC, Thursday close $124.13, +1 percent after market

Amgen said it would end an agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the marketing of its osteoporosis drug in some regions outside the United States.

** NOVARTIS AG, Thursday close $83.41, -0.84 pct premarket

The Swiss drugmaker replaced the top managers at its Japanese unit on Thursday after a third-party probe found employees had acted questionably in clinical trials on a leukemia treatment.

The drugmaker also said on Thursday it had taken India’s Biocon to court for infringing the patent on its diabetes drug Galvus.

** CARMAX INC, Thursday close $47.56, -5.26 pct premarket

The largest retailer of used cars in the United States, reported a 9 percent jump in quarterly revenue as easier availability of credit helped more Americans buy cars.

** CHINA SUNERGY CO LTD, Thursday close $5.04, +17.46 pct premarket

The solar panels maker reported a smaller loss for the fourth quarter, helped by higher shipments to China and Japan.

** MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC, Thursday close $24, +2.83 pct premarket

The memory chip maker posted better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results and said the outlook for the memory industry is favorable as it switches production lines to make NAND chips used in smartphones and tablets from making DRAM chips for personal computers.

** WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP, Thursday close $15.44, -4.99 pct premarket

The company, which finances residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS), said it would sell 13 million shares and intends to use the proceeds to purchase RMBS.

** CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Thursday close $3.71, -4.58 pct premarket

The company on Friday priced an offering of about 2.9 million shares at about $3.50 apiece, a 5.7 percent discount to the stock’s closing price on Thursday.

Cyclacel said it would use part of the proceeds to fund a study of its lead experimental drug, sapacitabine, as a treatment for a group of blood cancers known as myelodysplastic syndromes. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)