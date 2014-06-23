BUZZ-U.S. Stocks on the Move-American Apparel, Willdan, Agile Therapeutics

(For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US"; for more market insights, including options activity, ; for the Day Ahead newsletter, link.reuters.com/mex49s; for the Morning News Call newsletter, link.reuters.com/nex49s)

U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday following a six-day rally in the benchmark S&P 500 and a mixed bag of global economic data. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.21 percent at 16,911.81, the S&P 500 was down 0.14 percent at 1,960.11 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.07 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,365.96.

** PARKERVISION INC, $1.9771, -60.54 pct

A federal judge in Florida has overturned a jury verdict that had ordered Qualcomm to pay the chipmaker $173 million for infringing patents for technology used in smartphones.

** DISH Network Corp, $62.2, +1.48 pct

Citigroup raised its rating on the second-largest U.S. satellite TV company’s stock to “buy” from “neutral,” according to theflyonthewall.com.

** AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC, $11.1, +45.10 pct

At least four brokerages initiated coverage of the drug developer, which went public on May 23, 24/7wallst.com said. (bit.ly/1qsS0UG)

William Blair analysts rated the stock “outperform” based on its lead development program, Twirla, a contraceptive patch.

** NORDIC AMERICAN OFFSHORE LTD, $18.499, +11.78 pct

Private investor Leon Cooperman, CEO and sole stockholder of hedge fund Omega Advisors, reported a 21.8 percent stake in the operator of platform supply vessels.

Separately, Nordic American said it entered into a deal to buy two newbuilding PSVs for about $43 million each. The vessels will increase the company’s fleet to 10 PSVs during the second and third quarters of 2015

** WILLDAN GROUP INC, $8.35, +13.92 pct

The consulting services provider said on Friday it expects annual contract revenue to grow up to 15 percent over next three years.

Willdan said that it expects most growth to come from engineering services and energy efficiency services.

** AMERICAN APPAREL INC, $0.6702, -2.73 pct

Co-chairman Allan Mayer said the retailer was not for sale and the search for a new CEO to replace Dov Charney has generated “enormous interest”.

** ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC, $3.93, -4.15 pct

** NVIDIA CORP, $18.71, -1.16 pct

Pacific Crest cut its rating on the chipmakers to “underperform”, citing weak desktop demand and excess inventory.

** AROTECH CORP, $4.5401, -2.78 pct

The provider of defense and security products’ said it expects 2014 revenue in the range of $105 million-$111 million, lower than the $117 million-$123 million it forecast earlier (ID:nPnf6JMT)

** CLIFFS NATURAL RESOURCES INC, $14.767, +1.56 pct

The U.S. miner said it “proactively” offered to appoint two new independent directors identified by activist investor Casablanca Capital. Cliffs Natural Resources nominated nine directors to its 11-member board annual meeting scheduled for July 29.

** SEQUENOM INC, $3.62, +0.84 pct

William Blair raised the life sciences company’s stock to “outperform” from “market perform”. Sequenom was executing on multiple fronts and “a more secure cash situation” from sale of its genetic analysis business earlier this month, analysts said.

** ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC, $11.76, +5.66 pct

The drugmaker said it received FDA approval to start manufacturing its vitamin D injection, Calcitriol.

** MERITOR INC, $12.8, -12.27 pct

** EATON CORP PLC ,ETN.N>, $79.26, +2.19 pct

Eaton said it settled a lawsuit with ZF Meritor LLC - joint venture between truck parts maker Meritor and ZF Friedrichshafen AG - for $500 million.

** INVENSENSE INC, $22.41, +3.27 pct

Pacific Crest raised its target price on the motion-sensor chip maker’s stock to $26 from $22.

”We believe the 5.5“ iPhone 6 smartphone camera will support OIS (optical image stabilization) and anticipate that will represent one of several opportunities at Apple that will benefit InvenSense,” Pacific Crest analysts wrote in a note.

** GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC, $15, +2.11 pct

** The biotech company said that oral administration of its lead drug, GR-MD-02, in mouse model of fatty liver disease, shows significant disease improvement in preclinical study

** WILLIAM LYON HOMES, $27.02, +4.93 pct

The U.S. homebuilder entered Pacific Northwest by acquiring the residential homebuilding business of the largest private homebuilder in the region, Polygon Northwest, for $520 million in cash

** NEOGENOMICS INC, $3.47, +14.52 pct

The gene-testing service company raised its second quarter revenue outlook to $20-$20.5 million from previous estimate of $18.8-$19.3 million due to strong volume growth in April and May, driven by increase in new customer accounts.

** MERITOR INC, $12.8, -12.27 pct

** EATON CORP, $79.26, +2.19 pct

Diversified manufacturer Eaton settled a lawsuit with ZF Meritor LLC - joint venture between the truck parts maker and ZF Friedrichshafen AG - for $500 mln

Meritor, whose shares have nearly doubled in past year, to get $209 mln as part of the settlement. ZF Meritor filed the lawsuit in 2006, saying Eaton violated antitrust laws by giving loyalty discounts in the form of rebates to truck makers who bought more than a certain percentage of parts from Eaton.

Keybanc Capital Markets analyst Brett Hoselton said in a note that investors are likely to view the settlement amount negatively as it is four to five times below what they had expected.

** CURIS INC, $1.7, +4.29 pct

The drug developer said partner Roche Holding AG filed for an U.S. regulatory approval to start mid-stage trial on their lung disease drug.

** COACH INC, $34.06, -1.93 pct

Wedbush downgraded the upscale retailer’s stock to “underperform” from “neutral”, citing worse near- and mid-term earnings than previously expected following the company’s sales warning last week. “We are also concerned about the simultaneous renovation and upgrade of the store fleet as we question the investment given the secular trend towards digital... and Coach’s assertion that retail store traffic will not likely improve for some time,” analyst Corinna Freedman said and cut her price target to $26 from $40.

** CORINTHIAN COLLEGES INC, $0.4216, +26.19 pct

The for-profit education provider said it reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Education that would prevent it from having a cash shortfall. Corinthian said it would immediately receive $16 million in federal student aid funds earned through enrollments that will allow its students to continue their programs. The college operator said last week that its ability to continue as a going concern was in jeopardy after the department extended the waiting period to draw down federal student aid funds.

** ACTAVIS INC, $221.78, +2.25 pct

JP Morgan resumed the Generic drugmaker’s stock with an “overweight” rating. Analysts said they see a strong case for multiple expansion for Actavis shares, setting price target of $300. Actavis “has transformed itself into a leading global specialty pharma player,” the analysts said.

** ORACLE CORP, $41.07, +0.61 pct

** MICROS SYSTEMS INC, $67.97, +3.35 pct

Oracle said it would buy Micros Systems in a $5.3 billion deal to expand its offerings for the hospitality and retail industries. The offer of $68 per share represents a premium of 3.4 percent to Micros’ Friday close. Micros shares have risen 14 percent since Bloomberg reported on June 17 that the companies were in talks over a deal.

** ABBVIE INC, $53.81, +0.96 pct

The drugmaker, which is trying to buy London-listed Shire Plc, said it expects business performance to remain strong for the rest of the year and raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to $3.06-$3.16 per share from its prior forecast of $3.00-$3.10.

** LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC, $41.44, +3.35 pct

Founder Chip Wilson turned to Goldman Sachs as he sought a board shakeup at the yogawear retailer, the Wall Street Journal reported. He may consider a proxy fight or joining a private equity firm in a buyout, the Journal said.

Wilson is working on building a team of advisers that will likely include Goldman, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** INTEGRYS ENERGY GROUP, $68.54, +12.45 pct

** WISCONSIN ENERGY CORP, $45.43, -3.11 pct

Wisconsin said it would buy Integrys for $5.71 billion to create a larger, more diverse Midwest electric and natural gas delivery company.

** CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO, $9.66, +7.33 pct

** HARBINGER GROUP INC, $13.09, +1.00 pct

Harbinger offered to buy the retailer for $10 per share, or acquire its pet business for $750 million. The $10 offer represents a 11.1 percent premium to the stock’s Friday close. Harbinger may increase the offer if Central Garden engaged in “a constructive dialogue” and grants access to diligence materials.