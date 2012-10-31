FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures higher as Wall Street set to re-open
October 31, 2012 / 10:00 AM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures higher as Wall Street set to re-open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday ahead of what could be a volatile session’s trading as Wall Street re-opens after a two-day closure following a damaging storm along the U.S. east coast.

Stocks moving in early trade include Ford Motor Co, which posted earnings reports during the closure and rose 1.9 percent to $10.56. Advanced Micro Devices rose 2.4 percent to $2.12, while Home Depot added 1.4 percent to $60.90

S&P 500 futures rose 9.4 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 65 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 14.25 points.

