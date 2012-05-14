FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rebounds from earlier lows
May 14, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rebounds from earlier lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday but
rebounded off lows of more than 1 percent, continuing a recent
trend of cutting losses around the close of European markets.	
    Equities remained lower as a political impasse in Greece
heightened concerns about Europe's debt crisis and fears mounted
about an economic slowdown in China.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 85.44
points, or 0.67 percent, at 12,735.16. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 9.31 points, or 0.69 percent, at 1,344.08.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.36 points, or
0.59 percent, at 2,916.46.

