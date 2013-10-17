US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 at record as traders cheer Washington deal

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a record intraday high on Thursday as traders were reassured about a bullish market following an overnight deal in Washington to avoid a U.S. default and reopen the government.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 25.69 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,348.14. The S&P 500 Index was up 8.09 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,729.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.82 points, or 0.41 percent, at 3,855.25.

The intraday high on the S&P was 1,730.24 and the index was on track to set a record closing high.