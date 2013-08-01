FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street extends gains, S&P up 1 pct
August 1, 2013 / 2:01 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street extends gains, S&P up 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their gains on Thursday, with the S&P 500 briefly rising 1 percent as data from around the world pointed to improving economic conditions and Procter & Gamble reported strong results.

The S&P was at all-time high levels, and rose above 1,700 for the first time ever on Thursday.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 126.83 points, or 0.82 percent, at 15,626.37. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 16.31 points, or 0.97 percent, at 1,702.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 35.03 points, or 0.97 percent, at 3,661.40.

