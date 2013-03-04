FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT- Wall St trims losses, S&P turns positive
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2013 / 4:36 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT- Wall St trims losses, S&P turns positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks trimmed their losses on Monday as retailers’ shares advanced, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite indexes turned positive.

Retail stocks were among the strongest of the day, with Target Corp up 2.8 percent to $65.95, Macy’s Inc gaining 2.2 percent to $41.56 and Best Buy Co Inc rising 2.1 percent to $17.52.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 10.22 points, or 0.07 percent, at 14,079.44. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 0.51 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,518.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.12 points, or 0.04 percent, at 3,170.86.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.