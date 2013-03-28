FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 trades above its record close
March 28, 2013 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 trades above its record close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 index briefly traded above its record closing high on Thursday, setting the stage for a record close.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.89 points or 0.19 percent, to 14,554.05, the S&P 500 gained 1.84 points or 0.12 percent, to 1,564.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.52 points or 0.08 percent, to 3,259.04.

The benchmark topped at 1,565.40. The record closing high on the S&P is 1,565.15, set Oct. 9, 2007. Its record intraday high is 1,576.09, set two days later.

