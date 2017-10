NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks added to losses, with the S&P falling 1 percent on Monday as the market retreated from recent gains and data on factory orders fell short of expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 134.39 points, or 0.96 percent, to 13,875.40. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index lost 15.16 points, or 1.00 percent, to 1,498.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 39.32 points, or 1.24 percent, to 3,139.77.